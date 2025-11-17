PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    David Skinns missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Skinns at The RSM Classic.

    Skinns' recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-71+7
    2022T2964-69-69-72-8

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5570-66-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT471-64-69-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.229-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2790.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0490.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.197-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.196-0.151

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

