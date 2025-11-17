David Skinns betting profile: The RSM Classic
David Skinns of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
David Skinns missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Skinns' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|2022
|T29
|64-69-69-72
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.229
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.279
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.049
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.197
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.196
|-0.151
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The RSM Classic.
