Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2005

2005 PGA TOUR: 2009

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2019 Lost to Ryan Brehm, LECOM Health Challenge

National Teams

2013 World Cup

Personal

Favorite course to play is St. Andrews.

Learned the game by hitting a 6-iron around the playground at his old school. First broke par at age 15.

Says his superstitions are "Whatever worked the day before." Favorite TV show is "South Park" and "Once Were Warriors" is his favorite movie. Dave Chappelle is his favorite entertainer. Enjoys watching track and field. New York, London and Washington, D.C., are his favorite cities to visit and Coromandel, New Zealand is his favorite vacation spot.

Aspirations include getting into business one day and giving back to junior golf.

Wilkinson is naturally right-handed, but plays golf left-handed.

Special Interests

Fitness, movies, sports

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Collected three top-25s in 16 starts and finished the season No. 149 in the FedExCup standings. Made nine cuts, with his best finish coming at the Puerto Rico Open (T20).

2019 Season

Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 24 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 48th in the final priority ranking. Collected five top-10s while making 13 cuts in 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ranked No. 1 in Sand Save Percentage for the season at 73.58 percent, the highest mark on the Korn Ferry Tour since 1998. Made the cut in his only start on the PGA TOUR (72nd/Sanderson Farms Championship).

LECOM Health Challenge: Co-led after 36 holes and led by one stroke after 54 holes before falling in a playoff to finish runner-up at the LECOM Health Challenge to Ryan Brehm. The runner-up was his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2013 and the top-10 was his sixth of the year.

Co-led after 36 holes and led by one stroke after 54 holes before falling in a playoff to finish runner-up at the LECOM Health Challenge to Ryan Brehm. The runner-up was his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2013 and the top-10 was his sixth of the year. Knoxville Open: Carded weekend rounds of 68-70 to finish T3 at 13-under 271 at the Knoxville Open, his highest finish on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2013 and fourth top-10 of the season.

Carded weekend rounds of 68-70 to finish T3 at 13-under 271 at the Knoxville Open, his highest finish on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2013 and fourth top-10 of the season. KC Golf Classic: Posted his third top-10 of the season at 7-under 281 at the KC Golf Classic.

Posted his third top-10 of the season at 7-under 281 at the KC Golf Classic. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished T10 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship behind the strength of a final-round 68, his second top-10 of the season.

Finished T10 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship behind the strength of a final-round 68, his second top-10 of the season. Panama Championship: Held the lead after a first-round 65 in Panama. Finished the week T19 at 1-over.

Held the lead after a first-round 65 in Panama. Finished the week T19 at 1-over. Country Club de Bogota Championship: A final-round 68 was good enough for a T8 finish at 10-under-par.

2017 Season

Made 20 starts on the PGA TOUR before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made the cut in one Finals event.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Made the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, T47.

2016 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 22 starts, with one top-10 showing. Finished season after the Wyndham Championship at No. 132 in the FedExCup standings. In the Korn Ferry Finals, secured his PGA TOUR card with three made cuts. Made the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T12 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

T12 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: T48 at the Albertsons Boise Championship.

T48 at the Albertsons Boise Championship. DAP Championship: T33 at the DAP Championship.

T33 at the DAP Championship. AT&T Byron Nelson: Posted four rounds in the 60s, highlighted by a third-round, bogey-free 63 to finish T4 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Finished just two strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff, marking his first top-10 on TOUR since a T8 at the 2014 Barracuda Championship. Marked his second top-10 finish in the state of Texas (T2-2008 Valero Texas Open) out of eight overall top-10s.

2015 Season

Made just eight cuts in 28 starts. Ended the season No. 184 in the FedExCup standings. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made all four cuts. Was 19th on the Finals' money list entering the finale at Web.com Tour Championship. Was 40th on the final priority-ranking order.

Web.com Tour Championship: Solidified his position and card with a T24 at TPC Sawgrass.

Solidified his position and card with a T24 at TPC Sawgrass. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Collected a T9 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

Collected a T9 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: T56 in Charlotte.

T56 in Charlotte. Hotel Fitness Championship: Finished T22 in Fort Wayne.

Finished T22 in Fort Wayne. RBC Canadian Open: A T22 at the RBC Canadian Open marked his lone top-25 finish.

2014 Season

Made 18 of 25 cuts on TOUR, while matching his career-best total of three top-10s. Ended his season by missing the 54-hole cut at The Barclays to finish a career-best 119th in the FedExCup standings. Only other start in the FedExCup Playoffs was in 2008.

Barracuda Championship: At the Barracuda Championship, point totals of 16-5-1-12 in the Modified Stableford scoring event resulted in a T8 with three others. Followed three consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-5 in the first round with five consecutive on Nos. 10-14.

At the Barracuda Championship, point totals of 16-5-1-12 in the Modified Stableford scoring event resulted in a T8 with three others. Followed three consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-5 in the first round with five consecutive on Nos. 10-14. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Rounds of 67-72-69 led to playing in the final group at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am with eventual champion Jimmy Walker. Turned in a 1-over 73 on the final day to finish T7, five behind Walker's winning score.

Rounds of 67-72-69 led to playing in the final group at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am with eventual champion Jimmy Walker. Turned in a 1-over 73 on the final day to finish T7, five behind Walker's winning score. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Finished T10 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for his first top-10 on PGA TOUR since the 2009 season.

2013 Season

Completed his season making 14 Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 19 starts, which included a Tour-equaling-best runner-up in May. Was among the Tour's most consistent performers, particularly in the first half of the year. Moved from No. 10 to No. 4 on the money list. Ended the season 10th in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.

Chiquita Classic: T14 at the Chiquita Classic.

T14 at the Chiquita Classic. Hotel Fitness Championship: T24 in the Hotel Fitness Championship.

T24 in the Hotel Fitness Championship. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Took a share of the first-round lead at the News Sentinel Open in mid-August after opening with a 6-under 65. Played his middle two rounds in 3-under, then rebounded nicely with a Sunday 66 that included no bogeys, three birdies and an eagle. Finished T6 in Knoxville.

Took a share of the first-round lead at the News Sentinel Open in mid-August after opening with a 6-under 65. Played his middle two rounds in 3-under, then rebounded nicely with a Sunday 66 that included no bogeys, three birdies and an eagle. Finished T6 in Knoxville. Mid-Atlantic Championship: Continued his solid play with a solo 10th-place finish at the Mid-Atlantic Championship.Moved into contention at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm with a 5-under 65 in the third round. Failed to muster a charge on the final day. Effort outside Washington, D.C. was his seventh top-15 finish in eight starts and moved him up one spot, to No. 3, on the money list.

Continued his solid play with a solo 10th-place finish at the Mid-Atlantic Championship.Moved into contention at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm with a 5-under 65 in the third round. Failed to muster a charge on the final day. Effort outside Washington, D.C. was his seventh top-15 finish in eight starts and moved him up one spot, to No. 3, on the money list. Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Fired a third-round, 6-under 66 in the Mexico Championship to finish in fifth place.

Fired a third-round, 6-under 66 in the Mexico Championship to finish in fifth place. Stadion Classic at UGA: Runner-up to Brendon Todd at the weather-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA in early May, matching his career-best finish, which also came at a rain-shortened, 54-hole event (2005 Oregon Classic).

Runner-up to Brendon Todd at the weather-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA in early May, matching his career-best finish, which also came at a rain-shortened, 54-hole event (2005 Oregon Classic). Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Was T10 at the Brasil Classic in Sao Paulo two weeks later, thanks to four sub-70 scores.

Was T10 at the Brasil Classic in Sao Paulo two weeks later, thanks to four sub-70 scores. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T6 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, five shots back of winner Edward Loar.

2012 Season

Was one of four players to start all 27 events during the year. Made the cut 19 times, second-best on Tour, but had only a pair of top-10 finishes. Ranked No. 10 in Putts Per Round for the year.

WNB Golf Classic: Also T9 at the WNB Golf Classic in September.

Also T9 at the WNB Golf Classic in September. Panama Claro Championship: Opened with rounds of 68-68 to eventually T9 at the Panama Claro Championship. Weekend scores of 73-72 dropped him back in the standings.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made six cuts in a row from mid-June into early August.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Made a run at the top 60 and a Web.com Tour Championship spot at the final full-field event, the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. A final-round 75 dropped him into a T11 finish and 63rd position on the final money list.

Made a run at the top 60 and a Web.com Tour Championship spot at the final full-field event, the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. A final-round 75 dropped him into a T11 finish and 63rd position on the final money list. Soboba Golf Classic: Added a T6 finish a couple weeks later at the Soboba Golf Classic, where his 11-under finish left him three shots back of the leaders. Ended the week with 96 putts, one shy of the Tour's all-time record for fewest putts in 72 holes (Grant Waite, 95, 2003 Miccosukee Championship).

Added a T6 finish a couple weeks later at the Soboba Golf Classic, where his 11-under finish left him three shots back of the leaders. Ended the week with 96 putts, one shy of the Tour's all-time record for fewest putts in 72 holes (Grant Waite, 95, 2003 Miccosukee Championship). Mylan Classic: First top 10 was a T8 at the Mylan Classic in early September.

2010 Season

Played on a Major Medical Extension on the PGA TOUR. Had 12 events to earn $365,675 (coupled with $297,008 in 2009). Netted $160,706 in 15 events. Also played in three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in each.

2009 Season

Made 14 starts with one top-10 finish, but was forced to sit out the rest of the PGA TOUR Season beginning in June when he required surgery for a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Verizon Heritage: Played his way into the final pairing at the Verizon Heritage in April with a third-round, 6-under 65, but struggled Sunday with a 2-over 73. Still managed a T6 finish, the best by a left-hander at the tournament since Phil Mickelson finished third in 2002.

Played his way into the final pairing at the Verizon Heritage in April with a third-round, 6-under 65, but struggled Sunday with a 2-over 73. Still managed a T6 finish, the best by a left-hander at the tournament since Phil Mickelson finished third in 2002. JBWere Australian Masters: After surgery, returned to action in late November at the JBWere Australian Masters, where he finished T17.

2008 Season

One of 14 rookies to come out of the 2007 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Valero Texas Open: Four rounds in the 60s led to a career-best, runner-up finish to Zach Johnson at the Valero Texas Open, worth a career-best $336,000.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a career-best, runner-up finish to Zach Johnson at the Valero Texas Open, worth a career-best $336,000. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after falling two strokes shy of winner Andres Romero.

Finished third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after falling two strokes shy of winner Andres Romero. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Collected the first top-10 of his PGA TOUR career with a T6 finish at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open.

2007 Season

Enjoyed a consistent year on the Korn Ferry Tour, making 23 cuts in 26 starts. Finished No. 49 on the money list, with $133,222. Ended the season with 12 top-25s, but managed to crack the top-10 on just two occasions.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Finished T9 at the Knoxville Open.

Finished T9 at the Knoxville Open. Movistar Panama Championship: Began the year with a season-best T7 at the Movistar Panama Championship.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25s. Concluded the season No. 73 on the money list, with $75,676.

Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Shared the 54-hole lead with Ricky Barnes at the Oregon Classic, before finishing in third place-his only top-10 of the season–and just one shot out of the Barnes-Cliff Kresge playoff.

Shared the 54-hole lead with Ricky Barnes at the Oregon Classic, before finishing in third place-his only top-10 of the season–and just one shot out of the Barnes-Cliff Kresge playoff. Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Shot a 7-under 65, highlighted by a Tour season-best eight consecutive birdies on Nos. 7-14, to share the first-round lead with Matt Hendrix at the Knoxville Open. Went on to finish T19.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-10s. Wrapped up the season No. 49 on the money list, with $109,275.

Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive: Finished in the top-10 at the weather-shortened Oregon Classic, with a season-best T2 outing. Would have entered the last round in Oregon three shots behind leader Jeff Gove before rain forced the shortening of the tournament.

Finished in the top-10 at the weather-shortened Oregon Classic, with a season-best T2 outing. Would have entered the last round in Oregon three shots behind leader Jeff Gove before rain forced the shortening of the tournament. Envirocare Utah Classic: Also cracked the top 10 at the Envirocare Utah Classic (T7).

Also cracked the top 10 at the Envirocare Utah Classic (T7). Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.

2004 Season

Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour during the season, making the cut in two. Made one start on the PGA TOUR.

Miccosukee Championship: T5 at the Miccosukee Championship.

T5 at the Miccosukee Championship. Buick Championship: Picked up $29,820 with a T27 at the Buick Championship. Moved up 37 places on the final day on the strength of a 6-under 64.

Picked up $29,820 with a T27 at the Buick Championship. Moved up 37 places on the final day on the strength of a 6-under 64. Knoxville Open: T7 at the Knoxville Open.

2003 Season

Deutsche Bank Championship: Made the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, his first PGA TOUR start. Has also played on the Australasian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of the 2000 New Zealand Amateur.

Member of the New Zealand amateur team. Winner of the Singapore Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE