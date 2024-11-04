Tim Wilkinson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: Tim Wilkinson of New Zealand hits a drive during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship held at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 31, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Tim Wilkinson is a part of the field for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Wilkinson's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Wilkinson missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2020.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Wilkinson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/3/2020
|MC
|73-69
|E
Wilkinson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wilkinson has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Wilkinson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 70th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Tim Wilkinson has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wilkinson is averaging -0.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wilkinson is averaging -4.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wilkinson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilkinson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.