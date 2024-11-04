Tim Wilkinson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five tournaments, Wilkinson has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Wilkinson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 70th.

In his last five appearances, he finished 4 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Tim Wilkinson has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wilkinson is averaging -0.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.