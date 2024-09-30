2H AGO
Tim Wilkinson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Tim Wilkinson will play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, from Oct. 3-6.
Latest odds for Wilkinson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Wilkinson's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 9-over, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In Wilkinson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2020, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Wilkinson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/1/2020
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|9/19/2019
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|10/25/2018
|72
|72-71-78-76
|+9
Wilkinson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wilkinson finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Wilkinson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 4-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tim Wilkinson has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wilkinson is averaging 0.817 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wilkinson is averaging -3.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Wilkinson .
Wilkinson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilkinson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.