Tim Wilkinson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Wilkinson finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Wilkinson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 4-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Tim Wilkinson has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wilkinson is averaging 0.817 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.