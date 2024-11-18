Tim Wilkinson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Wilkinson has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 26th.

Wilkinson missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2020.

Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).