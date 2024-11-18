Tim Wilkinson betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: Tim Wilkinson of New Zealand hits a drive during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship held at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 31, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Tim Wilkinson is in the field for the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Wilkinson has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- Wilkinson missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2020.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Wilkinson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/19/2020
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|11/21/2019
|30
|68-66-67-72
|-9
Wilkinson's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Wilkinson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tim Wilkinson has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wilkinson is averaging -0.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wilkinson is averaging -4.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wilkinson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilkinson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.