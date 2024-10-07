Tim Wilkinson betting profile: Black Desert Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: Tim Wilkinson of New Zealand hits a drive during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship held at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 31, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Tim Wilkinson is a part of the field for the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Wilkinson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wilkinson has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Wilkinson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 4-over in his only recent appearance.
- Tim Wilkinson has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wilkinson is averaging -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wilkinson is averaging -6.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wilkinson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilkinson as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.