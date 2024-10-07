Tim Wilkinson betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Wilkinson has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Wilkinson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 4-over in his only recent appearance.

Tim Wilkinson has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wilkinson is averaging -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting.