Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2003 Monterey Peninsula Classic
- 2008 The Rex Hospital Open
Personal
- Lists his father and grandfather as giving him his start in golf.
Special Interests
- Spending time with family
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Shot three consecutive 4-under 67s in the last three rounds for a T6 finish at 13-under 271 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
2020 Season
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded weekend rounds of 70-67 en route to a T5 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Finished the week at 9-under 275.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Opened with rounds of 68-66 to sit one stroke off the lead after 36 holes before eventually finishing T9 at 9-under 279 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 94 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 15 starts, including two T9s at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation and the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Finished the week in a tie for ninth at 9-under 275 in his hometown event.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded a final-round 8-under 63 to rise to T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, his first top-10 of the season.
2017 Season
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Made his fourth straight cut to start the season at the United Leasing & Finance Championship, posting his first top-10 of the year, a T6.
2016 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events. Made two starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: T42 at the Staal Foundation Open.
-
Players Cup: Finished T11 at the Players Cup in July.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Season-best was T62 finish at the Air Capital Classic.
2015 Season
Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Recorded his first top-10 since 2012 at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita. Managed just one bogey through the first 36 holes of the tournament. Played his way into contention and was just three back after 54 holes. Could never get anything going Sunday, carding a 72 for a T9.
2014 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
Made the cut in three of 12 starts prior to shutting his season down in late June. Will play the 2014 season on a Major Medical Extension and have eight starts.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 24 starts and had a pair of top-10 finishes to wind up No. 49 on the money list. Best stretch came in the summer when he posted four top-16 finishes in a five-week period. Ended the year No. 6 in Driving Distance (310.1 yards) and was fifth in Third-Round Scoring Average.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: A T14 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational was his last top-15 of the year.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Added a T2 at the Utah Championship a month later when he had three 67s and a 69 (third round) to finish at 14-under, tied with three other players a stroke behind winner Doug LaBelle II.
-
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Had been struggling with his game for most of the season then hung around long enough at the Mexico Open so that when he shot a final-round 66 he was in position to force a playoff. Parred the 72nd hole and eventually finished solo third, two strokes behind winner Lee Williams. It was his best Tour peformance since a pair of T2s in 2010 (Chitimacha Louisiana Open and Miccosukee Championship).
2011 Season
Made 23 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a pair of top-20 finishes. Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Ended the season with a T20 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Claimed a T8 at the News Sentinel Open. Following an eagle-3 at the first hole in the third round, came back with another at the 14th hole, where he holed out for an eagle-2. Posted four rounds in the 60s to claim the top-10 finish.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T18 at the Puerto Rico Open in his sixth start of the year.
2010 Season
Made 26 Nationwide Tour starts and posted seven top-10 finishes, including a pair of second-place efforts. Earned enough money to wind up 20th on the final money list and return to the PGA TOUR in 2011.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Notched his second T2 and seventh top-10 of the year at the Miccosukee Championship when he finished four strokes back of tournament winner Jason Gore.
-
Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Finished T9 two starts later at the Mylan Classic. A 67 in the first round put him two strokes back but a second-round 72 left him out of contention despite a 3-under effort on the weekend.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T9 the next week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Posted all four rounds in the 60s to record his fifth top-10 of the year.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Following the Cox Classic, he stayed in Omaha to visit his sick grandmother who would pass away on Tuesday. Mourning her death, he was in the second-to-last group at the next week's Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open on Sunday. An even-par 71 dropped him to T11 before he returned to Omaha that night for her Monday funeral.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was T7 at the Cox Classic in his native state of Nebraska. Charged into contention Saturday when he and playing partner Paul Claxton posted 9-under 62s. Was one of nine players tied for third, one shot back entering the final round at Champions Run. A 69 on Sunday left him at 18-under, five shy of winner Martin Piller.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Continued his solid play in the BMW Charity Pro-Am, finishing T7. His second-round 62 included a 7-under 28 on the front nine at the Thornblade Club, matching the lowest 9-hole score of the year. He had five birdies and an eagle on his closing nine holes. A 67 in the third round left him one shot back heading into the final round.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Three starts later at the Stadion Athens Classic he finished sixth. Going into the last day he was tied for 46th. A 64, the low round of the day, earned him his second top-10 of the year.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Was T2 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, his fourth start of the year. Finished six strokes back of tournament winner Fabian Gomez. It marked his best finish since winning the 2008 Rex Hospital Open.
2009 Season
Made the cut in just five of 19 starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Top-25 finish at the Turning Stone Resort Championship (T18). Finish at Turning Stone included a final-round ace at the sixth hole at Atunyote GC.
-
Wyndham Championship: Had a Top-25 finish at the Wyndham Championship (T17).
2008 Season
Advanced to the PGA TOUR for the second time via the Nationwide Tour. Recorded four top-10s and finishing No. 21 on the money list.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: His T9 at the Nationwide Tour Championship secured his spot in "The 25."
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Was T8 at the Oregon Classic.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Recorded a victory at The Rex Hospital Open. Won by two strokes over Esteban Toledo and Chad Ginn. Was the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s (67-69-68-66) on his way to a 14-under 270 finish and $90,000 payday. The win moved him to No. 8 on the official money list.
2007 Season
Finished No. 187 on the TOUR money list, with $252,179. Finished inside the top 25 in two events.
-
Stanford St. Jude Championship: Season-best was a T21 at the Stanford St. Jude Championship.
2006 Season
With partial status, played in 19 events with first two career top-10s. Finished 167th on money list.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Retained card for 2007 with T22 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
-
B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Recorded a career-best TOUR finish with a T6 at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort.
-
Cialis Western Open: First top-10 of year came at Cialis Western Open, a T10 with four rounds of par or better. Earned entry into event as a Monday qualifier.
2005 Season
Rookie on TOUR after finishing 17th on the 2004 Nationwide Tour money list. Made 16 cuts in 27 TOUR starts and finished 149th on the money list to earn partial status for 2006. Posted six top-25s.
-
Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Best finish was a T13 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.
-
John Deere Classic: Paired with Michelle Wie during the first two rounds of the John Deere Classic.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 25 tournaments on the Nationwide Tour, including seven top-10s and earned $206,308 in his second year on that circuit.
-
Miccosukee Championship: A T5 at the Miccosukee Championship propelled him from No. 21 to No. 14 on the money list with one tournament to play.
-
Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Finished T2 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic for his best showing of the season.
2003 Season
Finished 26th on the Nationwide Tour money list during his rookie season. Had eight top-25s in 12 starts. Tournament-record 12-under 276 was four shots better than the previous record and helped him garner a career-best $81,000.
-
Monterey Peninsula Classic: His first title came at the Monterey Peninsula Classic.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: The victory at the Monterey Peninsula Classic assured him of a sponsor exemption into the 2004 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where he missed the cut in his first TOUR start.
Amateur Highlights
- Played at Nebraska from 1997-99 and was part of Nebraska's best team in school history in 1999. Helped lead the Huskers to a 14th-place finish at the NCAA Championships and had a runner-up finish at the Big 12 Championship.