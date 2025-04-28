PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Scott Gutschewski returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Gutschewski's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-72+4
    2022MC68-72-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Gutschewski's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Gutschewski's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT6168-68-66-74-83.809
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • Gutschewski's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 61st at the John Deere Classic, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3390.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.216-0.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--2.086-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.451-1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.513-2.647

    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gutschewski has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gutschewski has sported a -2.216 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.
    • Gutschewski's average Driving Distance is 287.0 yards this season.
    • He has been breaking par 16.67% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 36.11%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.