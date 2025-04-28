Scott Gutschewski betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Scott Gutschewski returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Gutschewski's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2022
|MC
|68-72
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Gutschewski's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gutschewski's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T61
|68-68-66-74
|-8
|3.809
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Gutschewski's recent performances
- Gutschewski's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 61st at the John Deere Classic, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has an average of -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.339
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.216
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.086
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.451
|-1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.513
|-2.647
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
- Gutschewski has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gutschewski has sported a -2.216 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.
- Gutschewski's average Driving Distance is 287.0 yards this season.
- He has been breaking par 16.67% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 36.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
