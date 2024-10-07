PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his most recent competition, Scott Gutschewski missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 26th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -2.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski is averaging -4.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gutschewski .

    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.4305.4
    Greens in Regulation %-63.01%66.27%
    Putts Per Round-29.4529.3
    Par Breakers-20.18%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.98%15.87%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.381

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6168-68-66-74-84
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-71+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.