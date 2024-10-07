Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 26th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.

Gutschewski has an average of -2.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.