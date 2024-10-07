Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Scott Gutschewski missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 26th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Gutschewski has an average of -2.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski is averaging -4.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.01%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.45
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.18%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.98%
|15.87%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.381
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|68-68-66-74
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.