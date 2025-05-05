Scott Gutschewski betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Scott Gutschewski returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gutschewski's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Gutschewski's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gutschewski's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T61
|68-68-66-74
|-8
|3.809
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
Gutschewski's recent performances
- Gutschewski's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 61st with a score of 8-under.
- Gutschewski has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has averaged -2.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.873
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.270
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.004
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.299
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.308
|-2.423
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
- Gutschewski has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.270 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Gutschewski has sported a -1.004 mark. He has achieved a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time.
- Gutschewski has recorded an average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
