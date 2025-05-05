PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scott Gutschewski betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Scott Gutschewski returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Gutschewski's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Gutschewski's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Gutschewski's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT6168-68-66-74-83.809
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • Gutschewski's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 61st with a score of 8-under.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski has averaged -2.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.873-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.270-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.004-0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.299-1.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.308-2.423

    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gutschewski has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.270 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Gutschewski has sported a -1.004 mark. He has achieved a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time.
    • Gutschewski has recorded an average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

