Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over Gutschewski's last two visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.

In Gutschewski's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.

Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).