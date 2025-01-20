PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Scott Gutschewski didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Gutschewski's last two visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In Gutschewski's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Gutschewski's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-72+1
    1/26/2022MC71-72-1

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Scott Gutschewski has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -4.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -6.767 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.2312.4
    Greens in Regulation %-63.75%58.80%
    Putts Per Round-29.7331.0
    Par Breakers-20.42%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.64%13.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski participated in 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 15.8%.
    • Last season Gutschewski's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 8-under and finished 61st.
    • Gutschewski placed 214th in the FedExCup standings with 12 points last season.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---4.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.767

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6168-68-66-74-84
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-71+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.