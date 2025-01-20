Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Scott Gutschewski didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Gutschewski's last two visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Gutschewski's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Gutschewski's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|1/26/2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
- Scott Gutschewski has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has an average of -4.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -6.767 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.2
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.75%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.73
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.42%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.64%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski participated in 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 15.8%.
- Last season Gutschewski's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 8-under and finished 61st.
- Gutschewski placed 214th in the FedExCup standings with 12 points last season.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.767
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|68-68-66-74
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.