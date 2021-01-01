JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2005
Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
Personal
- Biggest thrill outside of golf was the birth of son and daughter.
- Course he would most like to play but never has are Pine Valley and Augusta National.
- Attended Ashland High School in Oregon.
- Both brothers were national whitewater rafting champions.
- Worked as a whitewater raft guide after college.
- Golf instructors include Mike Bender, Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott.
- Biggest thrills in golf include winning the 1997 U.S. Junior and competing in The Open Championship and U.S. Open.
- Favorite golf courses he's played include Royal County Down (Ireland), Pebble Beach and St. Andrews.
- Never travels without a good book, computer and the Bible.
- Marks his ball with an Oregon quarter.
- Currently drives a Honda Accord.
- Favorite websites include ESPN.com and Redeemer.com. Favorite apps are Pandora, Kayak and Podcasts. Favorite college teams are the Pepperdine Waves and the Oregon Ducks. Favorite athletes are Rafael Nadal and Russell Wilson. Favorite TV show is "Jeopardy!" Favorite movie is "Chariots of Fire." Favorite food is pasta, pizza and salad. Favorite cities to visit are Telluride, Colo. and Whistler, Canada. Favorite gadget is his iPhone. Favorite entertainers are Chris Tomlin and Third Day. Favorite books are Chronicles of Narnia and You Can Change.
- Oldest club in his bag is a 3-wood (six years).
- Is extremely scared of heights.
- Bucket list includes taking a mission trip with his kids, adopting a child, winning on the PGA TOUR and playing in the Masters.
- Charities he supports include Compassion International (third-world child sponsorship program), Young Life (Christian Youth Ministry) and College Golf Fellowship as he "believes in the way they love and serve kids and share the gospel."
Special Interests
- Christian faith, rafting, fishing, backpacking, spending time with family
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made six cuts in 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted a season-best T32 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one third-place finish, three top 10s, five top 25s and 13 cuts made. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made three of four cuts. Was 50th on the combined final money list. Was 41st on the money list at the conclusion of the Regular Season. On the PGA TOUR, made two of three cuts.
Hotel Fitness Championship: T37 in the opening-Hotel Fitness Championship was his best performance.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Picked up his third top 10 of the season, posting four rounds in the 60s (65-66 on the weekend) for a T6 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Barracuda Championship: Finished T25 at the Barracuda Championship.
Nova Scotia Open: In July, recorded his second top 10 of the season, at the Nova Scotia Open. Opened 69-67 and was five back entering the weekend. Settled for a 72 on Saturday but bounced back nicely on Sunday, making four birdies on his front nine after making only four the first three rounds on the same nine. A final-round 64 vaulted him into a T3.
U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Carded 69-75-69 over the first 54 holes of the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship in Colombia. Struggled on Sunday but made three birdies on his final nine holes to salvage a T8.
2014 Season
Barracuda Championship: Playing on a sponsor exemption at the Barracuda Championship, posted point totals of 7-11-14-3 in the Modified Stableford scoring event to claim a T6 with Martin Laird. Came into the week on the heels of three consecutive missed cuts. In addition to six birdies in the third round, made an eagle-2 at the 15th hole, worth five points. With the finish, picked up 58 non-member FedExCup points to earn Special Temporary Membership.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: As a sponsor invitee at the Memorial Tournament later that month, finished T15, which increased his FedExCup points total to 236, 42 shy of the 278 needed to earn Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR.
HP Byron Nelson Championship: In May, Monday-qualified again at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Shot even-par 280 to finish T48.
The Honda Classic: The top-10 at the Northern Trust Open earned him a spot into The Honda Classic field two weeks later at which he posted 75-66 to miss the cut by one.
Northern Trust Open: Shot 66 to Monday-qualify for the PGA TOUR's Northern Trust Open. After an opening round of 2-over 73 at Riviera CC, he rallied Friday with a 64. Weekend rounds of 67-68 led to a T3 in his 58th career PGA TOUR start.
2013 Season
In 10 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, he made five cuts.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: In December, finished T95 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: His best finish a T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open in July.
2012 Season
Was among the top 15 in four of his 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Miccosukee Championship: Was the first-round leader at the Miccosukee Championship after posting a 7-under 64 Thursday. Eventually finished T57 in the event.
Mylan Classic: Season was highlighted by a T12 at the Mylan Classic. Shot 65 in the third round and found himself just two strokes off the lead after 54 holes, before an even-par 71 Sunday dropped him back.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Started the season with a T13 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.
2011 Season
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T18 at the Utah Championship.
2010 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open but missed the cut.
2008 Season
Made the cut in seven of 23 starts on the PGA TOUR.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 29 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25s. Ended the year No. 74 on the money list, with $81,071. Made the cut in seven of 23 starts on the PGA TOUR.
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Posted the best of his three top-10 finishes at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic (T4).
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: A T28 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee was his best finish.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 23 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10s. Completed the season No. 38 on the money list with $147,540. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR.
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Again finished third, this time at the Albertsons Boise Open. His 17-under total was three shots behind tournament winner Kevin Stadler.
National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Had a career-best third-place finish at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic, finishing two shots behind winner Jason Enloe. Missed the cut in his next start,
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Finished a career-best T14 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.
2005 Season
Rookie on the PGA TOUR after making it through all three stages of the 2004 Qualifying Tournament. Made the cut in eight of 29 starts, closing the year No. 204 on the money list.
Shell Houston Open: Posted an ace with a 5-iron from 208 yards on the par-3 third hole in the final round of the Shell Houston Open. Finished T62.
BellSouth Classic: Shared the first-round lead with Billy Mayfair after a 4-under 68 at the BellSouth Classic. Finished T26 in the weather-shortened, 54-hole event.
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Fired a 7-under 29 on the front nine at Bermuda Dunes during the first round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. His 29 tied a season-low on the PGA TOUR.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted a T17 at his season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.
2004 Season
Played on the Canadian Tour.
2003 Season
Missed the cut in his first two PGA TOUR starts, at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson and the BellSouth Classic. Played the Canadian Tour and Grey Goose Gateway Tour.
2002 Season
Played the Grey Goose Gateway Tour after turning professional.
Amateur Highlights
- Winner of 2002 Byron Nelson Award following senior season at Pepperdine, awarded for golf and academic career in college, as well as character and integrity.
- Was a 2002 third-team All-American.
- Won the 1997 U.S. Junior Amateur.
- Four-time American Junior Golf Association All-American, including capturing first-team honors in 1997.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE