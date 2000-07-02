JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 1997
PGA TOUR: 2000
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 1998 NIKE Fort Smith Classic
- 2000 BUY.COM Carolina Classic
- 2003 Henrico County Open
International Victories (1)
2005 Scandinavian Masters by Carlsberg [Eur]
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
2004 Defeated John Morgan, John Deere Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (2-1)
2000 Defeated Manny Zerman, BUY.COM Carolina Classic
2002 Lost to Tag Ridings, Permian Basin Open
2003 Defeated Zach Johnson, Henrico County Open
National Teams
Personal
- Grew up in Tamworth, New South Wales. Left Tamworth High School at age 16 to work as a "postie," or mail carrier and spend more time at the golf course. Moved to the U.S. in 1994, where he initially stayed with family friends. For a time, slept in his car parked at Cog Hill G&CC near Chicago.
- In October 2009, was one of 30 cyclists to ride 430 miles from Arizona into California in the Ride for Semper Fi in partnership with the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund. Proceeds went to the organization.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made two cuts in five starts on the PGA TOUR.
2015 Season
Barbasol Championship: Finished T6 at the Barbasol Championship, making his first start on the TOUR since missing the cut at the 2013 Sanderson Farms Championship. His T6 finish was his first top-10 since the 2008 AT&T Byron Nelson (T4). Held a share of the second-round lead at the inaugural event in Opelika, Ala.
2014 Season
Did not make a start.
2013 Season
Sanderson Farms Championship: Lone start came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he missed the cut.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in his only two starts on the PGA TOUR's Season.
Valero Texas Open: Missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
2011 Season
Made six PGA TOUR starts. Claimed a pair of top-25 Korn Ferry Tour finishes in 10 starts.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: His best finish for the second straight year was a T35 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after holding a share of the first-round lead. Opened with a 5-under 66 in Mexico.
2010 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR and the Nationwide Tour. Made the cut in eight of 12 starts on the PGA TOUR. Played 13 Nationwide Tour events and made eight cuts.
Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Posted his second top-10 of the year at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Entered the weekend tied for 32nd but finished T5 after rounds of 67-66.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T15 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic .
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Began the year with a fifth-place showing at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.
2009 Season
Played five events each on both the PGA TOUR and Nationwide Tour in 2009, making two cuts on each circuit.
Buick Open: T37 at Buick Open was season best on TOUR.
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: T32 at Athens Regional Foundation Classic his top finish on Nationwide Tour.
2008 Season
Made the cut in nine of 26 starts on the 2008 PGA TOUR, with three top-25 finishes.
EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Posted a T4 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship for his only top-10 and his first since finishing runner-up at the 2007 Fry's Electronics Open. Stood one shot behind 36-hole leader Adam Scott, but a third-round 73 derailed his title hopes.
2007 Season
Fry's Electronics Open: Ended the season by recording his only top-10 finish with a runner-up effort at the inaugural Fry's Electronics Open that earned his TOUR card for 2008. Second-round 61 was a career best and moved him from T80 to T2. Runner-up finish to Mike Weir marked his first top-five finish since the 2005 John Deere Classic (T4). His $540,000 check moved him from 151st on the money list to 99th with $969,731 in his final start of the season.
2006 Season
Plagued by a nagging foot injury, fell out of the top 150 on the money list as he was limited to just 16 events. Injury stemmed from a car crash suffered earlier in the year, "I damaged my leg, back and had a lot of whiplash," explained Hensby. "My feet have been really bad, and I really have been struggling to walk 18 holes." Consulted with Jose Maria Olazabal, whose career was nearly cut short in the 1990s due to foot problems, later diagnosed as back problem.
The Open Championship: T22 at the British Open.
-
Masters Tournament: T22 at the Masters.
2005 Season
Recorded top-10s in two majors (Masters and U.S. Open) and earned a berth on International Presidents Cup squad.
John Deere Classic: In defense of 2004 John Deere Classic title, finished T4, aided by a season-low 64 on Sunday. Finished two strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair.
U.S. Open Championship: In his U.S. Open debut two months later, finished T3, five strokes behind champion Michael Campbell.
Masters Tournament: In Masters debut and second career major championship start, posted first majors top-10 with a T5. Along with Rod Pampling, led group of eight Australians that participated.
-
Scandinavian Masters: Captured his first win on the European Tour by defeating Henrik Stenson on the second playoff hole of the Scandinavian Masters after finishing with a final-round 65 to make it into the playoff.
2004 Season
THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: In first TOUR Championship appearance, finished T4 to jump to No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
-
John Deere Classic: Earned first TOUR victory with a par 3 on the second playoff hole to beat John E. Morgan at the John Deere Classic. Posted rounds of 68-65-69-66–268, overcoming four-shot lead of Jose Coceres in the final round. Earned a career-best $684,000. Became the 16th first-time winner in John Deere Classic history. Recorded an ace in the first round, becoming the first player since Jim Furyk (2002 Memorial Tournament) to post an ace and win in the same week.
Cialis Western Open: Best stretch of the season came in July, starting with a T3 at the Cialis Western Open. Shared third-round lead with Stephen Ames at 9-under 204 before finishing three back of Ames after final-round 73.
BellSouth Classic: Runner-up finish at BellSouth Classic, one stroke behind Zach Johnson. Sunday's 67 was low round of the day and one of only four rounds in the 60s that day.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 23 events on the 2003 Nationwide Tour. Collected $276,519 to finish No. 7 on the final money list.
Henrico County Open: Earned his third career victory at the Henrico County Open. Posted a final-round 9-under 63 to finish regulation tied with Zach Johnson at 20-under-par. Birdied the first playoff hole for the victory.
2001 Season
In first season on TOUR, finished 186th on money list and recorded only top-10.
-
Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: T9 at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open, during his first event as a member.
2000 Season
BUY.COM Carolina Classic: Second Nationwide Tour victory came during the 2000 at the Carolina Classic. Defeated Manny Zerman on seventh extra playoff hole.
1998 Season
NIKE Fort Smith Classic: Set tournament mark with 20-under 260 at Fort Smith Classic, his first Nationwide Tour victory.