How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 28, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Farmers Insurance Open will finish on Saturday at Torrey Pines. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Saturday from Torrey Pines.
Sam Ryder leads at 12-under par while Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and other big names trail close behind.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)
Saturday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
