Max Homa mic’d up while playing 13th hole at Farmers Insurance Open

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Max Homa added his candor and insight to the CBS broadcast of the Farmers Insurance Open in the third round Friday, agreeing to be mic’d up while he played the par-5 13th hole at Torrey Pines South.

He was 7 under, five behind leader Sam Ryder and coming off a lip-out bogey at the difficult, par-4 12th hole, when he was mic’d up to add a new dimension of understanding for fans at home.

“We’re introducing a new initiative,” CBS’s Jim Nantz said. “We want to thank Max Homa. We’ve given him an earpiece, and we’re going to be able to watch and listen and even speak to Max as he plays this par-5 13th hole.”

Homa launched a 315-yard drive down the right side of the fairway when CBS’s new lead golf analyst Trevor Immelman interviewed him about strategy at the lengthy par 5, which backs up to the cliffs.

“I primarily cut it off the tee, so this one is a little awkward,” Homa said, jokingly adding that his caddie, Joe Greiner, and coach, Mark Blackburn, limit the number of draws he’s allowed.

Ian Baker-Finch then asked him what he faced for his second shot, which at the 13th hole must bisect the fairway as it pitches steeply downhill before climbing uphill again to the green.

“This is a brutal second shot,” Homa said as he walked to his ball. “You can kind of fan one and have a blind, 40-yard shot uphill.” Once he was at the ball, he added: “We’ve got 275 front, 283 hole, which makes it a perfect number to go at it. I do need to hit it solid.”