Scenarios for Jon Rahm to reach world No. 1 at Torrey Pines

Recent results indicate Jon Rahm is the world’s most in-form player. He has won four of his last five official starts and leads the FedExCup.

This week, he could move atop the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm, currently world No. 3, would become world No. 1 with a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. He entered Friday’s third round at Torrey Pines in a tie for 14th place, following an opening-round 73 at Torrey South with a 5-under 67 in blustery Thursday conditions at Torrey North.

If Rory McIlroy finishes worse than solo third at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Rahm would move to world No. 1 with a solo second at the Farmers.

If McIlroy finishes worse than solo 27th in Dubai, Rahm would move to world No. 1 with a solo third at the Farmers.

McIlroy currently stands No. 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking, followed by Scheffler and Rahm.

Rahm has spent a total of 43 weeks at world No. 1, most recently from July 18, 2021 to March 26, 2022, a span of 36 consecutive weeks. He first reached world No. 1 in July 2020.

The Spaniard is coming off wins in back-to-back TOUR starts, the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express earlier this month. He also won the Spanish Open and DP World Tour Championship last fall.

Rahm was one off the cut line with five holes to play in Thursday’s second round at Torrey Pines, then played his final five holes in 5-under to comfortably advance to the “golf weekend,” his 22nd consecutive made cut on TOUR – the longest active streak.

“What I shot today, man, I’m going to be skipping out of the golf course,” Rahm said after his second-round 67.

He’ll aim to parlay that energy into the final two rounds at Torrey Pines.