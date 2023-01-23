-
How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 23, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Farmers Insurance Open will start Wednesday and finish on Saturday at Torrey Pines. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Wednesday from Torrey Pines. And you read that right. This week's event will start Wednesday and finish on Saturday.
The stellar field includes Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, among many other stars.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)
Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. ET Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Wednesday-Thursday, 1–7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Wednesday-Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Wednesday-Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. // Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED GROUPS
WEDNESDAY
Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery
THURSDAY
Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun
Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim
Luke List, Jason Day, Adam Svensson
