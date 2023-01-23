How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Wednesday from Torrey Pines. And you read that right. This week's event will start Wednesday and finish on Saturday.

The stellar field includes Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, among many other stars.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+ .



HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)