-
-
The First Look: Farmers Insurance Open
-
-
January 22, 2023
By Adam Stanley , PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Luke List’s Round 4 winning highlights from Farmers
Jon Rahm leads the way at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where he has won a U.S. Open and a Farmers title. He’s one of five of the top-10 on the Official World Golf Ranking set to compete as the TOUR’s West Coast swing continues.
FIELD NOTES: Joining Rahm as the top-ranked players in the field are Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, last year’s runner-up at Torrey Pines … Luke List, last year’s winner in dramatic fashion for his first PGA TOUR title in 206 starts, returns to defend … Other former winners at Torrey Pines set to compete include Justin Rose (T6 in 2022), Jason Day (T3 in 2022), Scott Stallings and Nick Watney … Other top-25 players returning to San Diego including Tony Finau, Max Homa and Hideki Matsuyama … Reigning PGA Professional Player of the Year Michael Block earned a start in both The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open … Cole Hammer is among the sponsor exemptions. The conditional Korn Ferry Tour member is 3-for-5 in cuts made on TOUR this season, including a T5 at The RSM Classic in November, as he seeks his first TOUR card. He finished fifth on last year’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking … Second-year pro Joey Vrzich, a Pepperdine alum, will make his first PGA TOUR start. Vrzich notched two top-10s on PGA TOUR Canada last year after a solid collegiate career that saw his scoring average end up third in school history … Other sponsor exemptions include Keita Nakajima, who was the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur for a record 87 weeks (he also played the Sony Open). Taiga Semikawa, who won consecutive starts on the Japan Tour in late 2022 while still an amateur. He has since turned pro. Oklahoma senior Patrick Welch, who made the cut and finished T28 at Shriners Children's Open. He sits 8th in the PGA TOUR University Rankings presented by Velocity Global. As well as APGA Tour winner Michael Herrera … J.B. Holmes returns to TOUR action for the first time since the 2021 Fortinet Championship.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Torrey Pines GC (South), 7,765 yards, par-72. Torrey Pines GC (North), 7,258 yards, par-72.
Players alternate between Torrey Pines’ North and South courses for the first two rounds. The final two rounds are played on the South Course.
South: Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019 – saw 80,000 rounds played in 2022.
North: Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2016 – saw 91,000 rounds played in 2022.
STORYLINES: The event will be played from Wednesday to Saturday for the second consecutive year. It is the only TOUR event with a Saturday finish … Luke List is looking to become the first back-to-back Farmers winner since Tiger Woods won four straight at Torey Pines from 2005-2008 … Michael Herrera, who grew up watching the Farmers Insurance Open and cites Tiger Woods’ 2008 U.S. Open win at Torrey Pines as a huge inspiration, went to school to play basketball, but once his coach saw his golf ability, he cut him from the team … Can Jon Rahm keep up his excellent play at Torrey Pines? Aside from Rahm’s win in 2017, his last four Farmers results have been T5-2-T7-T3, in addition to his 2021 U.S. Open title.
72-HOLE RECORD: 266, George Burns (1987), Tiger Woods (1999).
18-HOLE RECORD: North Course record: 61, Mark Brooks (Round 2, 1990), Brandt Snedeker (Round 1, 2007).
Redesigned North Course record: 62, Jon Rahm (Round 1, 2019), Ryan Palmer (Round 2, 2020), Alex Smalley (Round 2, 2022), Adam Schenk (Round 2, 2022)
South Course record: 62, Tiger Woods (Round 3, 1999)
LAST TIME: Luke List had one of the more emotional victories of the 2022 PGA TOUR season – finally breaking through for a TOUR title in his 206th start at 37 years old. List, who defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff, began the day five shots back of the 54-hole leaders (Zalatoris and Jason Day) but fired a final-round 66 and waited nearly two hours to see if his
score would hold up. Zalatoris burned the edge on a winning 8-foot birdie try on the 72nd hole. Both players, who finished at 15 under, hit their tee shots into the fairway bunker on the first playoff hole, but List’s approach from 131 yards landed just a foot from the cup. List tapped in and Zalatoris missed, so the victory went to the veteran. Zalatoris closed his final round with 12 consecutive pars. This was the fourth playoff in 11 years at Torrey Pines. Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale and Day finished a shot further back at 14 under and tied for third, while five players finished tied for sixth at 13 under
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR Live:
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Main Feed: 12 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Main Feed: 12:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Main Feed: 12:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
-
-