The First Look: Farmers Insurance Open

FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Torrey Pines GC (South), 7,765 yards, par-72. Torrey Pines GC (North), 7,258 yards, par-72.

Players alternate between Torrey Pines’ North and South courses for the first two rounds. The final two rounds are played on the South Course.

South: Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019 – saw 80,000 rounds played in 2022.

North: Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2016 – saw 91,000 rounds played in 2022.

STORYLINES: The event will be played from Wednesday to Saturday for the second consecutive year. It is the only TOUR event with a Saturday finish … Luke List is looking to become the first back-to-back Farmers winner since Tiger Woods won four straight at Torey Pines from 2005-2008 … Michael Herrera, who grew up watching the Farmers Insurance Open and cites Tiger Woods’ 2008 U.S. Open win at Torrey Pines as a huge inspiration, went to school to play basketball, but once his coach saw his golf ability, he cut him from the team … Can Jon Rahm keep up his excellent play at Torrey Pines? Aside from Rahm’s win in 2017, his last four Farmers results have been T5-2-T7-T3, in addition to his 2021 U.S. Open title.

72-HOLE RECORD: 266, George Burns (1987), Tiger Woods (1999).

18-HOLE RECORD: North Course record: 61, Mark Brooks (Round 2, 1990), Brandt Snedeker (Round 1, 2007).

Redesigned North Course record: 62, Jon Rahm (Round 1, 2019), Ryan Palmer (Round 2, 2020), Alex Smalley (Round 2, 2022), Adam Schenk (Round 2, 2022)

South Course record: 62, Tiger Woods (Round 3, 1999)

LAST TIME: Luke List had one of the more emotional victories of the 2022 PGA TOUR season – finally breaking through for a TOUR title in his 206th start at 37 years old. List, who defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff, began the day five shots back of the 54-hole leaders (Zalatoris and Jason Day) but fired a final-round 66 and waited nearly two hours to see if his

score would hold up. Zalatoris burned the edge on a winning 8-foot birdie try on the 72nd hole. Both players, who finished at 15 under, hit their tee shots into the fairway bunker on the first playoff hole, but List’s approach from 131 yards landed just a foot from the cup. List tapped in and Zalatoris missed, so the victory went to the veteran. Zalatoris closed his final round with 12 consecutive pars. This was the fourth playoff in 11 years at Torrey Pines. Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale and Day finished a shot further back at 14 under and tied for third, while five players finished tied for sixth at 13 under

HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR Live: