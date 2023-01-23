‘I don’t have a problem telling the truth’

Trevor Immelman didn’t always see a broadcast career in his future. He thought he’d still be playing professionally at 43 years old.

But the former Masters champion found his way to booth after injuries and struggles brought his playing career to a premature end. Now, a year after leading the International Team at the Presidents Cup, Immelman is ready for another new role.

This week’s Farmers Insurance Open will mark Immelman’s debut as CBS Sports’ lead golf analyst, putting him in the booth alongside Jim Nantz after Nick Faldo’s retirement. Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo round out the four-man team in what the network is terming a “Super Tower.”

Immelman sat down with PGATOUR.COM in December for an extended Q&A to discuss his career, his goals as a broadcaster, handling Twitter and also his predictions for players like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa.

Immelman won twice on TOUR – Woods was runner-up in his triumphs at the 2006 Western Open and 2008 Masters – but the one-time amateur phenom (he was runner-up in the 1997 British Amateur and U.S. Junior and won the following year’s U.S. Amateur Public Links at Torrey Pines) ceased competing professionally before turning 40.

“I have a great understanding of what it takes to win at the highest level but also an understanding of what it can be like to feel lost with your game,” Immelman said. “The goal for me really is to always be honest.”

Read below for more from CBS’ new lead analyst (Note: Interview has been edited for brevity and clarity).

Q. What excites you most about the new role?

TREVOR IMMELMAN: Oh, there's a number of things, but really to be sitting next to Jim Nantz is pretty cool. I obviously grew up listening to him as the voice of golf, really. The first Masters I watched on TV was 1986, and that was his first one when he was in the 16th tower calling that shot of Jack's when he hit that iron shot close there at 16. … It’s pretty much the guy that I've listened to throughout my years, so quite surreal now for me to be sitting next to him calling the golf. That's pretty exciting.

Q. What has been the biggest learning curve in getting into the broadcast booth?

TREVOR IMMELMAN: Biggest learning curve is just understanding the flow of traffic, so to speak, and being able to multitask from the standpoint of taking instructions from the producer whilst talking, taking instructions from the producer whilst listening to the people that you're working with, the other team members. Just being able to learn to do two things at once like that.

The other thing is being able to make a solid point in a short period of time. You really only have two, three, four seconds to be able to make your point.

Q. What do you think your biggest strengths are, and where are you looking to improve?

TREVOR IMMELMAN: I'm looking to improve across the board always. I treat it pretty much the same as when I was playing. I work hard at it. I prepare heavily, do a lot of research. I treat it very similar to when I was playing, so always trying to improve.

There's a few ways to do that. No. 1, you can ask people's feedback. No. 2, you can watch the broadcast back and critique yourself.

Then I've just spent a lot of time around broadcasters, watching, whether it be in person with them like when I was up in Cincinnati with Nantz and (Tony) Romo or just watching other sports and seeing how other commentators handle things.

The key for me is just to be authentic and be myself. I think that is a strength of mine. I really want it to just be like I'm sitting on the couch with you watching golf and talking about golf, because if somebody has taken the time to tune in for an hour on the afternoon, I want them to have a good time doing it. I want them to be entertained. I want them to be informed. I want them to learn something. I want them to have a laugh.