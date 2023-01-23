  • NEWS

    ‘I don’t have a problem telling the truth’

    Before his debut as CBS’ lead analyst, Immelman talks everything from Tom Kim to Tiger Woods and his aims as an announcer

  • Trevor Immelman is a Masters Champion, two-time winner on the PGA TOUR and former Presidents Cup captain. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Trevor Immelman is a Masters Champion, two-time winner on the PGA TOUR and former Presidents Cup captain. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)