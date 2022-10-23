-
-
How to watch THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
October 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2022
-
Flyover
Flyover: Congaree Golf Club
Round 4 of the THE CJ CUP in South Carolina takes place Sunday from Congaree Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy leads by one stroke heading into the final round.
Here's everything you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET.
Radio: Sunday 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
MUST READS
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm in familiar Sunday position at THE CJ CUP at South Carolina
A borrowed driver, and Young is off and running again
Shane Lowry and his unexpected putter spree
For Rory McIlroy, chasing No. 1 again, it’s time to ‘go’
The backstory on Tom Kim's ultra-custom putter
Five Things to Know: Congaree Golf Club
-
-