Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm in familiar Sunday position at THE CJ CUP at South Carolina

RIDGELAND, S.C. – Rory McIroy and Jon Rahm seem to be in contention at big golf tournaments as often as they are not. They’re born for it, groomed since birth, and might as well receive their mail there. Ah, but the rush of chasing trophies never lessens for either, even if it seems as natural to their existence as drawing a breath.

For both, there will be plenty to play for in Sunday’s final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina. McIlroy (4-under 67), the reigning FedExCup champion and second-ranked golfer in the world, owns a one-shot lead over a trio of players at Congaree Golf Club. He sits at 13-under 200. Rahm, ranked fifth, is one of those three in close pursuit after fighting and scratching his way to a round of 70. Those two are former No. 1s – McIlroy could regain the distinction for the ninth time with a top finish Sunday and a poor finish from current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler – and are the on-site Goliaths with 18 holes to play.

Golf is a game that features artful sling-shotters, too, and likes to surprise, rising up to give us our share of the unexpected. South Korea’s K.H. Lee and California-born Kurt Kitayama may not have the golf Q Rating that McIlroy and Rahm possess, but they are very capable players who hope to write their own scripts on Sunday. Lee, who shot 67 on Saturday with a four-putt double bogey, tied the day’s low round Saturday by shooting 5-under 66. Kitayama struggled at times but finished with a 70.

Lee, 31, was one of the top performers for the International team in the recent Presidents Cup, and has won twice, both times at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Kitayama, 29, beginning his second full season on the PGA TOUR, has yet to win on the circuit, though he has won elsewhere around the world, his last victory being the 2019 Oman Open on the DP World Tour. His passport is well-worn. In the last few months, he has played in Ireland, Scotland (twice), England, Italy, Japan and the U.S., and he has competed on several major tours around the world.

Kitayama, a runner-up to Rahm earlier in 2022 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, was asked if having two of golf’s giants in the mix elevates his excitement for the task ahead in the final round. “Absolutely,” he said with a wide smile. “You want to play against the best, and it’s a great leaderboard.”

McIlroy, 33, had two explosive moments in his round on Saturday. He made eagle at the 569-yard fourth hole hitting driver and a brilliant 6-iron to 3 feet. At the 12th, following a 376-yard drive and a very pedestrian iron shot from 187 yards, he pulled off eagle again with the putter, making from 33 feet.