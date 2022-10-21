Shane Lowry and his unexpected putter spree

RIDGELAND, S.C. – On a quiet Thursday afternoon in sleepy Bluffton, S.C., shoppers at the PGA TOUR Superstore experienced a bit of a surprise. Among the golf balls and bags and drivers and gadgets, there stood an Open Championship winner in their midst.

Shane Lowry made the 26-mile drive in order to find a new putter after his gamer had snapped in two pieces after a freak mishap on the ninth fairway in his opening round at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. The putter wasn’t broken out of anger. Lowry hit his second shot onto the green at the ninth, grabbed his putter from a bag a bit too abruptly, and as it fell out of his hands to the earth, he tried to flip it back up with a gentle kick beneath the shaft.

“I caught it like right where the graphite meets the steel on those shafts, and it just snapped in half,” Lowry said on Friday afternoon, having just shot 4-under 67 with his most recent PGA Superstore purchase. “I was like, yeah, I had to like pick Matt Fitzpatrick off the ground from laughing. It was interesting.”

Congaree Golf Club is an ultra-private club that sits in a remote patch of South Carolina Lowcountry, 45 minutes or so from Savannah and about the same distance from Hilton Head. Odyssey, which makes the White Hot OG 2-ball that Lowry uses, had left the premises on Wednesday, as is customary for the equipment folks, but called ahead to the PGA TOUR Superstore in Bluffton to get a putter ready for Lowry.