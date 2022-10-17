Five Things to Know: Congaree Golf Club

The PGA TOUR is returning to Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina for the second time in two years, but with a twist. The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree was announced in April of that year. In June, Congaree made its PGA TOUR debut with Garrick Higgo winning by one stroke. The Tom Fazio design, which opened in 2017, jumped in at a moment’s notice.

The CJ CUP will present a different Congaree in October, and Fazio and the team at Congaree, in conjunction with the TOUR, have had time to re-examine how to make this track a beautiful test for the best in the world, many of whom will be seeing Congaree for the first time.

It has a links-like feel

One of the first things that sticks out about Congaree is the sand. Bunkers and waste areas line the fairways and turn greens into peninsulas and patches of rough into archipelagos. To play the course is to recognize this is not a sinking sand, but firm, fertile golf course soil. Inspired by European links courses built on sand, Fazio saw the bones of a compact course in Congaree.

“It plays very firm and fast,” Fazio said. “It's maintained that way for fast speeds. The ball goes far, but also moves a lot on the ground. That can make it strong, especially for this level of play. The greens will be firm and if it gets rain, they'll just shoot a few more birdies.”

Congaree Director of Golf Bruce Davidson, a native Scotsman and long-time golf instructor, was among the group originally scouting a location for Congaree. Along with fellow Director of Golf John McNeely, Davidson was tasked with finding a large property for a firm, fast course. They first saw Congaree in 2013 and liked the look of Congaree’s sand.

“It was very reminiscent of Pinehurst No. 2, Pine Valley,” Davidson said. “We thought, no, it can't, we can't be this lucky. I don't know what happened hundreds of millions of years ago right there, but the sea was probably there and left the deposit of sand. It's just remarkable.”

Using sand-capping, Fazio, Davidson and McNeely further firmed up the course. The results are fairways and greens that will keep golf balls moving on the ground, while also bringing in the danger of long bunkers. An errant tee shot can run quickly through the side of the fairway and get caught in the bunker like a gutter ball in bowling. Limited rough on the course provides a limited amount of bailout between the fairways, greens and bunkers.