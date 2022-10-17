-
-
How to watch THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
October 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2022
-
Flyover
Flyover: Congaree Golf Club
The PGA TOUR heads back to the United States for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. Congaree Golf Club will be the host venue and will welcome six of the top 10 players in the world, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning champion Rory McIlroy. The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Jordan Spieth/Max Homa/Hideki Matsuyama
Cameron Young/Scottie Scheffler/Sungjae Im
FRIDAY
Tom Kim/Rory McIlroy/Rickie Fowler
Justin Thomas/Jon Rahm/Keegan Bradley
MUST READS
-
-