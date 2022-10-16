The First Look: THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Rory McIlroy headlines a strong field in South Carolina as he defends THE CJ CUP title that kick-started his third FedExCup-winning campaign.

This year’s THE CJ CUP in South Carolina will be held at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland after being contested in Las Vegas last year.

FIELD NOTES: Six of the top 10 in the world ranking, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and 15 of the top 20 are teeing it up… Jon Rahm, who’s coming off a win in the Spanish Open, is back in action on TOUR… PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa are the other top-10 golfers in South Carolina… Rickie Fowler, the 54-hole leader in last year’s CJ CUP, returns on a sponsor exemption after finishing ## at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he also was the 54-hole leader… Sungjae Im and Tom Kim highlight the South Korean contingent for this event that was first contested in that country. Im finished second in last season’s FedExCup race while Kim has impressed by becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on TOUR before turning 21…Other sponsor exemptions include Harris English, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, Danny Willett, and Justin Suh, winner of this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship and the top finisher in the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long points race… Other notable Presidents Cup competitors in South Carolina includes Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Congaree Golf Club, par 71, 7,655 yards. Designed in 2017 by Tom Fazio, the club will host the PGA TOUR for the second time after being the venue for the Palmetto Championship in 2021. South Africa’s Garrick Higgo won that event. The course, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry – about 30 minutes from Savannah, Georgia – was built on a 3,200 acre property with the sandbelt courses of Australia in mind.

Five of the top 10 on the Palmetto Championship leaderboard were inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green for the week. Higgo was third that week in greens hit and driving distance. Despite Congaree’s length, only two players in the top 10 on the final leaderboard were inside the top 10 in driving distance for the week.

STORYLINES: Can McIlroy continue his fabulous fall and defend this title this week – albeit at a different club? The reigning FedExCup champion hasn’t teed it up on TOUR since East Lake, but has made three starts on the DP World Tour recently. He did not finish outside the top five in any of them (T2-4-T4)… Fowler was in the final group Sunday at last year’s CJ CUP at the Summit Club, and will look to continue to build on his recent form. He also finished T6 in the season-opening Fortinet Championship after returning to longtime instructor Butch Harmon… There is plenty of Presidents Cup flair again heading to South Carolina… This is the second TOUR event of the year in The Palmetto State (the RBC Heritage is the other)… The first CJ CUP was held in 2017 and from 2017-2019 it took place in South Korea. It was moved to Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Seventy-eight players are set to tee it up, including a handful with ties the Korean pro circuit.

72-HOLE RECORD: 263, Rory McIlroy (2021 at The Summit Club)

On TOUR at Congaree Golf Club: 273, Garrick Higgo (2021, The Palmetto Championship)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Robert Streb (First round, 2021 at The Summit Club)

On TOUR at Congaree Golf Club: 64, Wes Roach (First round, 2021), Ryan Armour (Fourth round, 2021), Will Gordon (Fourth round, 2021)

LAST TIME: Rory McIlroy won his 20th PGA TOUR title at the 2021 CJ CUP, which took place at The Summit Club in Las Vegas after a 6-under 66 in the final round – highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 14th to help hold off a hard-charging Collin Morikawa, who fired an impressive 10-under 62 on Sunday to finish runner-up. Morikawa, who is a member of the club, fell one-shot short of McIlroy’s winning total. With the win, McIlroy became the 39th golfer to win at least 20 times on the PGA TOUR. McIlroy was nine shots back heading into the final 36 holes but fired rounds of 62-66 to take the trophy. Keith Mitchell, the 36-hole leader, finished tied for third alongside Rickie Fowler. Four golfers finished at 21 under for the week and tied for fifth including Sam Burns.

HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET.