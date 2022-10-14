-
Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler is set to make his 2022-23 season debut at Congaree.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina field list as of Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. ET:
Five Players designated by the KPGA
Sanghun Shin
Yeongsu Kim
Yoseop Seo
Bio Kim
Yongjun Bae
Three Korean players from the Official World Golf Ranking
S.H. Kim
Sanghyun Park
Byeong Hun An
Sponsors exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Palmer
Webb Simpson
Justin Suh
Danny Willett
Sponsors exemption (unrestricted)
Jason Day
Chanmin Jung
Taylor Montgomery
Gary Woodland
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Rory McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler
Sungjae Im
Justin Thomas
Max Homa
Sepp Straka
Tom Hoge
Hideki Matsuyama
Jordan Spieth
Aaron Wise
Matt Fitzpatrick
Jon Rahm
Viktor Hovland
J.T. Poston
Cameron Young
Collin Morikawa
Billy Horschel
Brian Harman
Sam Burns
Corey Conners
K.H. Lee
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
Shane Lowry
Trey Mullinax
J.J. Spaun
Tom Kim
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Kevin Kisner
Keith Mitchell
Kurt Kitayama
Lucas Glover
Seamus Power
Russell Henley
Andrew Putnam
Tyrrell Hatton
Mito Pereira
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Luke List
Emiliano Grillo
Keegan Bradley
Sebastián Muñoz
Cam Davis
Si Woo Kim
Brendan Steele
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Tommy Fleetwood
Chez Reavie
Matt Kuchar
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Brendon Todd
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
