How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Country Club of Jackson is the host for this week's Sanderson Farms Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season continues at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Defending champion Sam Burns headlines the field fresh off a Presidents Cup win as member of the U.S. Team. One of last season's top rookies Sahith Theegala will also tee it up, along with vets Denny McCarthy, Harris English and J.T. Poston.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including air times for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Stream 1 Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
8:33 a.m. ET: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen (10 tee)
8:44 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Harris English, Gary Woodland (10 tee)
ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE:
1:28 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:39 p.m. ET: Trey Mullinax, Luke List, SahithTheegala
FRIDAY
8:33 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (10 tee)
8:44 a.m. ET: Trey Mullinax, Luke List, SahithTheegala (10 tee)
ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE:
1:28 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen
1:39 p.m. ET: Seamus Power, Harris English, Gary Woodland
