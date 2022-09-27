How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season continues at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Defending champion Sam Burns headlines the field fresh off a Presidents Cup win as member of the U.S. Team. One of last season's top rookies Sahith Theegala will also tee it up, along with vets Denny McCarthy, Harris English and J.T. Poston.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including air times for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

PGA TOUR LIVE