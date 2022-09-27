  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Ben Silverman overcomes injuries to shine at Sanderson Farms qualifier

  • Ben Silverman shot a 67 at qualifying to earn his place in the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)Ben Silverman shot a 67 at qualifying to earn his place in the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)