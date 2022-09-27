Ben Silverman overcomes injuries to shine at Sanderson Farms qualifier

How did Ben Silverman celebrate his successful foray at First Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, overcoming thumb and toe injuries to close in 67-65 and advance?

He headed to Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship Monday qualifier, and he successfully qualified.

Silverman joined three other 2023 Korn Ferry Tour members – Alejandro Tosti, Quade Cummins and Cole Hammer – in gaining access to the Sanderson Farms Championship via Monday’s qualifier. All four players carded 5-under 67 at Deerfield GC on Monday and survived a 5-for-4 playoff; Rhein Gibson was the odd man out.

Cummins holds full 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership; the other three are striving to better their status via Q-School this fall. Silverman will compete at Second Stage next month; Tosti and Hammer are exempt to Final Stage in November.

Early-week at First Stage, Silverman cut his thumb while making breakfast for his family. Then he discovered an ingrown toenail midway through competition. It didn’t stop the feisty Canadian, who carded a four-round total of 11 under to advance with six strokes to spare. Then he made seven birdies Monday against two bogeys to earn a spot in the Monday qualifier playoff, where he joined Tosti in making birdie on the first extra hole to secure a start at the Country Club of Jackson.

Cummins advanced with a birdie on the third playoff hole; Gibson conceded the fourth spot to Hammer on the fourth extra hole, after Gibson hit two balls out-of-bounds.

Here’s a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Ben Silverman (5-under 67; advanced via playoff)

Age: 34

Hometown: Thornhill, Ontario, Canada

Alma mater: Florida Atlantic

PGA TOUR starts: 58

Cuts made: 29

Best PGA TOUR finish: T7, 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship

Notes: Monday qualified into three PGA TOUR events last season, in addition to advancing through Final Qualifying to compete in the U.S. Open at The Country Club … Held PGA TOUR membership in 2017-18 and 2018-19, after earning first TOUR card via 2017 Korn Ferry Tour … Avid hockey fan who played competitive hockey until he was about 15 … Did not decide to pursue professional golf until age 16; famously carded a score of 118 in his first Canadian Junior Golf Association tournament … Returning to site of career-best PGA TOUR finish, which came in just his second TOUR start as a member.

Alejandro Tosti (5-under 67; advanced via playoff)

Age: 26

Hometown: Rosario, Argentina

Alma mater: University of Florida

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 0

Notes: Finished No. 5 on 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit, recording eight top-25s in 12 starts including a victory at the 90 Abierto del Centro memorial Eduardo Gato Romero ptdo por Telecom in early April. This earned him conditional 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status at minimum; he’ll aim to improve it via Final Stage of Q-School in November … Also competed on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2019 and 2020-21; finished top-20 on Order of Merit on both occasions … Cooking enthusiast.