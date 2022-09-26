-
Power Rankings: Sanderson Farms Championship
September 26, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Ever since the consecutive doubleheaders in mid-July, it’s been a whirlwind of action on the PGA TOUR. From those four events in a fortnight to the run-up to the FedExCup Playoffs to the series itself to the determination of the final set of new members via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and then with the 2022-23 season starting before the special week to focus on the Presidents Cup, the routing has been rigorous.
Now it’s time to exhale. Where better than in the embraceable tempo of the South to reconnect with a steady cadence that will take the TOUR all the way to the holiday break. The first in the eight-week groove is the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.
A field of 144 is assembling at the Country Club of Jackson. For what it expects, how the final leaderboard should be determined and more, continue reading beneath the ranking.
POWER RANKINGS: SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Henrik NorlanderWith consecutive T4s and a scoring average of 67.63 in the last eight rounds of this tournament, he’s among the most compelling, but his recent mild surge supports the attention.With consecutive T4s and a scoring average of 67.63 in the last eight rounds of this tournament, he’s among the most compelling, but his recent mild surge supports the attention. 14 Taylor MooreThe CC of Jackson is the site of his first TOUR payday (in 2017). He returned as a rookie for a T17 last year. It was the first of 10 top 25s, four of which in his last five starts of the regular season.The CC of Jackson is the site of his first TOUR payday (in 2017). He returned as a rookie for a T17 last year. It was the first of 10 top 25s, four of which in his last five starts of the regular season. 13 Byeong Hun AnIn his TOUR return at Silverado, he struck it marvelously and finished T4. In his first try at CC of Jackson in 2019, he placed third with a similar attack and led the field in par-4 scoring.In his TOUR return at Silverado, he struck it marvelously and finished T4. In his first try at CC of Jackson in 2019, he placed third with a similar attack and led the field in par-4 scoring. 12 Davis RileyFourth consecutive appearance for the Mississippi native and resident. As a rookie last season, he swelled when most succumb to annual challenges in the spring. As well-balanced as anyoneFourth consecutive appearance for the Mississippi native and resident. As a rookie last season, he swelled when most succumb to annual challenges in the spring. As well-balanced as anyone 11 Russell HenleyJust his third appearance in seven years but he’s a perfect fit for setting up scoring opportunities to roll in par breakers on bermuda greens. Only two 25s in last six months, however.Just his third appearance in seven years but he’s a perfect fit for setting up scoring opportunities to roll in par breakers on bermuda greens. Only two 25s in last six months, however. 10 Taylor MontgomeryThe rookie is the latest to translate strong performances over time on the Korn Ferry Tour to his membership debut on the PGA TOUR. Led Fortinet in SG: Putting en route to a solo third.The rookie is the latest to translate strong performances over time on the Korn Ferry Tour to his membership debut on the PGA TOUR. Led Fortinet in SG: Putting en route to a solo third. 9 Trey MullinaxA personal-best T4 at CC of Jackson was a long year ago for the 30-year-old from Alabama, but now the good vibes that resurface piggyback a massive turnaround in form and confidence.A personal-best T4 at CC of Jackson was a long year ago for the 30-year-old from Alabama, but now the good vibes that resurface piggyback a massive turnaround in form and confidence. 8 Scott StallingsFresh off one of the strongest finishing kicks to reach the TOUR Championship in some time, it’s fair to wonder if the emotional tank has been replenished. Decent record at CC of Jackson.Fresh off one of the strongest finishing kicks to reach the TOUR Championship in some time, it’s fair to wonder if the emotional tank has been replenished. Decent record at CC of Jackson. 7 Emiliano Grillo
In last four measured starts of 2021-22, he shaved almost a full stroke per event with improved putting. Another strong week yielded a T25 at Silverado. He’s 3-for-3 here, averaging 69.92.
6 Denny McCarthySince 2018, he’s gone T7-T18-T6-T17 at CC of Jackson. Last year, he sat one stroke off the lead entering the final round. That comfort sets the stage for his accuracy and putter to shine.Since 2018, he’s gone T7-T18-T6-T17 at CC of Jackson. Last year, he sat one stroke off the lead entering the final round. That comfort sets the stage for his accuracy and putter to shine. 5 Sam BurnsWent just 0-3-2 at the Presidents Cup, but the more relevant variable is his energy. As the defending champion this week, he’ll have additional obligations, so he’s prime for a letdown.Went just 0-3-2 at the Presidents Cup, but the more relevant variable is his energy. As the defending champion this week, he’ll have additional obligations, so he’s prime for a letdown. 4 Davis ThompsonMade quick work in his rookie debut for a T9 at Silverado, co-leading the field in greens hit and finishing T8 in par-5 scoring. A carbon copy this week would yield a similar result.Made quick work in his rookie debut for a T9 at Silverado, co-leading the field in greens hit and finishing T8 in par-5 scoring. A carbon copy this week would yield a similar result. 3 J.T. PostonAfter going T2-Win, he kept up a solid pace to the finish line of 2021-22 with three top 25s in advance of a T15 in his TOUR Championship debut. Also 5-for-6 here with a solo third in 2020.After going T2-Win, he kept up a solid pace to the finish line of 2021-22 with three top 25s in advance of a T15 in his TOUR Championship debut. Also 5-for-6 here with a solo third in 2020. 2 Harris EnglishThree years ago this month, he regained traction in his career. The sizzling stretch included a T6 at CC of Jackson. This is the 33-year-old’s first return visit. Opened 2022-23 with T9 at Silverado.Three years ago this month, he regained traction in his career. The sizzling stretch included a T6 at CC of Jackson. This is the 33-year-old’s first return visit. Opened 2022-23 with T9 at Silverado. 1 Sahith TheegalaThird appearance and here to avenge last year’s T8 despite holding at least a share of the lead after every round. T6 at Silverado two weeks ago was his third top 15 in last four starts.Third appearance and here to avenge last year’s T8 despite holding at least a share of the lead after every round. T6 at Silverado two weeks ago was his third top 15 in last four starts.
Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
Contributing to the familiar feels of routine is the arrival of autumn that, of course, includes the SEC digging into league play on the gridiron. College football’s strongest conference is well-represented on the PGA TOUR for all the reasons, so it’s of little surprise that it boasts the defending champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns.
The LSU product set the course tournament record on the CC of Jackson at 22-under 266 last year. Sensibly, the field’s scoring average of 69.870 also was a new low in its eight years as host. With no changes to the stock par 72 and absolutely perfect weather forecast, both marks are within reach this week.
The tallest rough is trimmed to 2½ inches and the bermuda greens are prepped to measure 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. At 7,461 yards, CC of Jackson can stretch but it’s always rewarded all skill sets. It’s lengthened in time but consider that Ryan Armour prevailed only five years ago when the track was just 40 yards shorter. Cameron Champ took the title the following year. You don’t need to dive into the data to confirm that positioning those two winners at opposite ends of the spectrum in distance off the tee is correct. Calling cards are calling cards, and that includes the fair and consistent test in the Mississippi capital.
Indeed, muscle matters, but precision on approach almost always elevates into the top priority in a shootout. Case in point, Burns co-led the field in greens in regulation (63 of 72) en route to his victory. He also paced it in Stroked Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green. And he needed every bit of that dominance because he surrendered two strokes on the greens across four rounds. It was proof that not all shootouts are putting contests.
