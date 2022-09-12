Ten Korn Ferry Tour grads to watch on TOUR

The future is now.

A new PGA TOUR season is upon us, which means it’s time to welcome a new crop of Korn Ferry Tour graduates. Fifty players earned their cards for the 2023 season via the KFT. Twenty-five did so over the long haul, by being the best players over the Regular Season. Another 25 thrived in the trio of events known as the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The graduates include fresh-faced rookies like Harrison Endycott, Kevin Roy and Nicholas Echavarria who are eager to begin their PGA TOUR careers and experienced veterans such as Paul Haley, Byeong Hun An and Will Gordon who are grateful to return to the TOUR.

There are players like Brandon Matthews who are known for hitting the ball unfathomable distances and even a former mortgage loan officer in Ben Griffin.

Each of the 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates has a unique story to tell; their narratives will continue to unfold across the season and, they hope, for many years on TOUR.

Here’s a look at 10 Korn Ferry Tour graduates to watch in this new PGA TOUR season (listed in order of their position on the season-opening TOUR Priority Ranking).