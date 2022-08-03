-
How to Watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Sedgefield Country Club is the host venue of the Wyndham Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club. Defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to take on the likes of Will Zalatoris, past FedExCup champs Billy Horschel and Justin Rose as well as former college standouts Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Luke Donald, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton (10th tee)
Featured Groups
Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner (10th tee)
Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Jason Day (10th tee)
Featured Groups
Stewart Cink, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)
Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka (10th tee)
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 5)
