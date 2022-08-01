PGA TOUR’s 2022-23 FedExCup Season schedule raises the stakes on drama, consequences

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – The PGA TOUR today announced its 2022-23 FedExCup Season schedule of 47 tournaments, featuring 44 Regular Season events and three FedExCup Playoffs events, culminating with the crowning of the 2023 FedExCup champion at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, August 21- 27.

Related: Click here to print the 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule

As announced on June 22, qualification criteria for the FedExCup Playoffs have been revised starting in 2023, with just 70 players earning a start in the first Playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, followed by 50 players advancing to the BMW Championship, with the TOUR Championship field remaining at 30 players.

Next season’s schedule includes record prize money and eight invitationals spread throughout with players competing for elevated purses ranging from $15 to $25 million. The bonus pools totaling $145 million include $75 million for the FedExCup, $20 million for the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 and $50 million for the Player Impact Program.

“We’ve heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedExCup Regular Season and the Playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “We feel strongly we’ve accomplished all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season. Each week has its own identity and purpose, and we’re set up for an exciting 2022-23 campaign as we transition into a calendar season in 2024 that will include a number of new and innovative competitive aspects in the fall.”

The 70 players who qualify for the first Playoffs event will be fully exempt for the following season as the TOUR transitions to a calendar-year season beginning in 2024 with the core portion of the FedExCup contested from January to August. Following the core FedExCup season, official PGA TOUR events will be conducted in the fall, where all players with status for the 2022-23 FedExCup Season will be eligible to compete. Those outside of the top-70 will compete for FedExCup points in a compelling, consequential final stretch to secure status for 2024.

Following the fall events, the TOUR will introduce a series of international events that include the top-50 players from the final FedExCup Points list, the top performers in the fall and additional eligibility as part of a limited-field, no-cut format. Further details on the fall events and the global series are expected to be announced later this year.

Highlights for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season:

The 17th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs features three events, all carried by network partner CBS in 2023.

• FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 7-13) at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, with a 70- player field.

• BMW Championship (August 14-20) at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois, with a 50-player field. o The FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship feature significant increases in prize money, from $15 million to $20 million

• Supported by Proud Partners Accenture, Coca-Cola and Southern Company, the TOUR Championship (August 21-27) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will feature the top-30 players in the FedExCup standings.

• With only 70 players earning a spot in the first FedExCup Playoffs event, the Wyndham Championship (July 31-August 6) will take on an even more significant role in determining who qualifies for the Playoffs. The Wyndham Championship will also be the final event in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, where the top-10 performers earn bonus money for performance in the Regular Season.

In addition to the two Playoffs events, six invitationals will see significant increases in purse sizes in 2023:

• Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2-8) will have a purse of $15 million, up from $8.2 million in 2022. The winners-only event will lead off 2024 when the TOUR transitions into a calendar season.

• Three player-hosted invitationals, The Genesis Invitational (February 13-19) hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (February 27-March 5) and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 4) hosted by Jack Nicklaus will see purses increase from $12 million to $20 million.

• With support from Proud Partners Grant Thornton, Morgan Stanley and Optum, the TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship (March 6-12), includes a PGA TOUR-record purse of $25 million, up from $20 million in 2022.

• The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 20-26) will once again feature 64 of the world’s top players competing for $20 million up from $12 million.

• After a successful debut as a co-sanctioned event, the Genesis Scottish Open (July 10-16) will be featured on both the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour schedule ahead of The Open Championship (July 17-23) at Royal Liverpool. Additionally, the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship (July 10-16) and Barracuda Championship (July 17-23) will offer access to DP World Tour members for the second straight year.

• The 2022-23 season will once again kick off with the Fortinet Championship (September 12-18) in Napa, California, one of nine official FedExCup events to be played across the fall.

• Following the Fortinet Championship will be the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup (September 19-25) at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The three Global partners of the Presidents Cup are Citi, Cognizant and Rolex.

• Announced earlier this summer, THE CJ CUP has relocated from Korea to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, and has been renamed THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 17-23).

• Also, with the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (October 24-30) has a standalone date with full FedExCup points awarded.

• Additional 2022 dates include the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 26-October 2), Shriners Children’s Open (October 3-9), ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 10-16) in Japan, World Wide Technology • Championship at Mayakoba (October 31-November 6), Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 7-13) and The RSM Classic (November 14-20) to conclude the fall calendar.

• After the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2-8) and the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 9-15) – celebrating its 25th year with Sony as title sponsor – launch the 2023 calendar year, the TOUR heads to California for The American Express (January 16-22) with its pro-am format in La Quinta.

• With a crowded weekend sports calendar, the Farmers Insurance Open (January 23-29) in San Diego will feature a Saturday finish (January 28) for the second consecutive year.

• The TOUR then heads up the coast to the Monterey Peninsula for the celebrity-laden AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 30-February 5) followed by the WM Phoenix Open (February 6-12) at TPC Scottsdale. The WM Phoenix Open will be played the same week as the NFL’s Super Bowl, which will also be contested in the Phoenix area.

• The Florida Swing includes five events, with four events in Florida and the Puerto Rico Open (February 27- March 5) which is played alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The Honda Classic (February 20-26), THE PLAYERS Championship (March 6-12) and the Valspar Championship (March 13-19) round out the Florida events.

• Now in its second season as an official event on the PGA TOUR schedule, the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 24-30) is preceded by the two-player team format of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 17-23) and followed by the Wells Fargo Championship (May 1-7), which returns to North Carolina and Quail Hollow Club.

• There are five official FedExCup events in Texas throughout the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season: the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 7-13), played for the third consecutive year at Memorial Park Golf Course; the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 20-26) in Austin played concurrently with the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic; the Valero Texas Open (March 27-April 2) in San Antonio prior to the Masters Tournament; and the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 8-14) and the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 22-28) to bookend the PGA Championship (May 15-21), which will be played at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, one of two events held in the northeast alongside the Travelers Championship (June 19-25) in Cromwell, Connecticut.

• RBC serves as title sponsor for two events, the RBC Heritage (April 10-16), held the week after the Masters Tournament, and the RBC Canadian Open (June 5-11), to be played for the first time at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, the week prior to the U.S. Open (June 12-18) in Los Angeles.

• Notable date changes include the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 26-July 2) which moves from late July to late June, and the 3M Open (July 24-30) which will slide one week later in the calendar as the penultimate event in the FedExCup Regular Season. The TOUR’s long-running Midwest event, the John Deere Classic (July 3-9), will once again precede the Genesis Scottish Open (July 10-16).