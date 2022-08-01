  • FEDEXCUP

    PGA TOUR’s 2022-23 FedExCup Season schedule raises the stakes on drama, consequences

    Reduced field sizes for FedExCup Playoffs adds additional importance to every week of the Regular Season and the Playoffs

  Next season's schedule includes record prize money and eight invitationals with elevated purses ranging from $15 to $25 million.