Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship

Scott Stallings, Corey Conners and Justin Rose will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.

For many, their unofficial Playoffs begins now. With no more opportunities after the Wyndham Championship to improve FedExCup ranking, this is the play-in game. As of Monday, everyone from James Hahn at 104th in the FedExCup through Michael Gligic at 132nd is committed to competing. Historically, only a small handful elevates into the top 125 in the finale. In fact, this happens every week, but the attention never is greater or more meaningful.

Sedgefield CC is as predictable as it gets. The stock par 70 that maxes at 7,131 yards is the same as it tested last year. The bermuda greens are prepped to reach 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. Although there are no curveballs, this is the first time the PGA TOUR has descended on putting surfaces with bermuda since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April, so it’s the kind of strain that will allow those most comfortable on it to salvage their season and qualify for the Playoffs.

Primary rough is at least 2½ inches high, but conditions favor continued growth all week. Customary in early August in these climes, warm and humid air won’t break, and the risk of rain and storms doesn’t reduce to zero. With wind having no impact, scoring again will be low. Last year’s clip of 68.878 hit the bull’s-eye in similar weather. Hitting greens and converting on as many chances as possible is the classic formula in a shootout, and it is again this week.

And while so much will be determined when the dust settles at Sedgefield, yet another bonus is in play. All top 10s at the Wyndham Championship will be eligible for entry into the Fortinet Championship on Sept. 15-18 .

ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE

PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous perspectives. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.

MONDAY: Power Rankings

TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Draws & Fades

WEDNESDAY: Pick ’Em Preview

SUNDAY: Medical Extensions, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Rookie Ranking

* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.