Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship
August 01, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Billy Horchel is 5-for-5 at Sedgefield since 2016 including four top-11s. (Andrew Reddington/Getty Images)
Before you’re compelled to look it up, no, Tony Finau is not committed to the Wyndham Championship. His decision to rest for the FedExCup Playoffs assures that the tournament will be won by another golfer. The same playful perspective came into play when Scottie Scheffler won four times in six starts, including two in a row concluding with his Masters breakthrough.
Despite the domination, it’s never as easy as even the most talented make it look. (Scheffler also is sitting out this week, by the way.) With this as the finale of the regular season and, by default, the last chance to establish opening position in the FedExCup, there’s some delight in knowing that first place is up for grabs again, facetiously and otherwise.
As it has every year since 2008, Sedgefield Country Club hosts the final 156-man field of the season. Below you’ll find analysis of the course, what it demands to contend and more.
POWER RANKINGS: WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Cameron ChampDespite one 75 in each of the last two weeks, he connected for a pair of top 20s. It doesn’t take much for him to ignite, so his firepower demands respect every time he rekindles.Despite one 75 in each of the last two weeks, he connected for a pair of top 20s. It doesn’t take much for him to ignite, so his firepower demands respect every time he rekindles. 14 Tyrrell HattonThe steady Brit hasn’t pegged it in a non-major in the U.S. since the Wells Fargo Championship three months ago. Resonates louder when par is a good score, but he’s a permanent threat.The steady Brit hasn’t pegged it in a non-major in the U.S. since the Wells Fargo Championship three months ago. Resonates louder when par is a good score, but he’s a permanent threat. 13 Taylor PendrithHis competitive spirit loves that he gets an immediate chance to avenge last week’s T2 (although Tony Finau wasn’t to be denied), so how he responds emotionally and physically is on notice.His competitive spirit loves that he gets an immediate chance to avenge last week’s T2 (although Tony Finau wasn’t to be denied), so how he responds emotionally and physically is on notice. 12 Webb SimpsonThe 2011 champ and all-time earnings leader has gone 3rd-T2-2nd-T3-T7 at Sedgefield since 2017, but he’s been scuffling throughout 2022. Opened last week with 66 but faded to T69.The 2011 champ and all-time earnings leader has gone 3rd-T2-2nd-T3-T7 at Sedgefield since 2017, but he’s been scuffling throughout 2022. Opened last week with 66 but faded to T69. 11 Kevin StreelmanRecently regained some consistency with the spike of the solo second at the Barbasol Championship, so there’s faith in the form. Co-led last year’s Wyndham in GIR en route to a T7.Recently regained some consistency with the spike of the solo second at the Barbasol Championship, so there’s faith in the form. Co-led last year’s Wyndham in GIR en route to a T7. 10 Brian HarmanLeaning into his terrific form of the last three months and the fact that he’s gone for a pair of top-six finishes at Sedgefield despite six missed cuts in nine tries. Shootouts are ruthless.Leaning into his terrific form of the last three months and the fact that he’s gone for a pair of top-six finishes at Sedgefield despite six missed cuts in nine tries. Shootouts are ruthless. 9 Joohyung KimWith his 2022-23 PGA TOUR card locked up, this is a free play to chase the only goal that matters right now – victory. He’s ineligible for the FedExCup Playoffs without it. In such a good place.With his 2022-23 PGA TOUR card locked up, this is a free play to chase the only goal that matters right now – victory. He’s ineligible for the FedExCup Playoffs without it. In such a good place. 8 Will Zalatoris
Despite winning the Rookie of the Year honor in 2020-21, this is where his season ended as a non-member. He was sub-70 in every round but finished T29. Still chasing victory No. 1.
7 Denny McCarthyThis is in the minority of shootouts in which he’s performed well over time. He’s 4-for-4 with a T22-T9-T15 stretch since 2019. Also hung up top 10s in three of most recent five starts.This is in the minority of shootouts in which he’s performed well over time. He’s 4-for-4 with a T22-T9-T15 stretch since 2019. Also hung up top 10s in three of most recent five starts. 6 Shane LowryVictory has eluded him since the closest of calls at PGA National four months ago, but he’s remained a frequent force. Fifth start at Sedgefield with a scoring average of 67.36 in 14 rounds.Victory has eluded him since the closest of calls at PGA National four months ago, but he’s remained a frequent force. Fifth start at Sedgefield with a scoring average of 67.36 in 14 rounds. 5 Kevin KisnerHas a knack for rising into contention on his haunts, Sedgefield included. Last year’s win is proof. Overall, he’s 7-for-7 with four top 10s. Scoring average in last eight rounds here is 65.88.Has a knack for rising into contention on his haunts, Sedgefield included. Last year’s win is proof. Overall, he’s 7-for-7 with four top 10s. Scoring average in last eight rounds here is 65.88. 4 Si Woo KimThe 2016 breakthrough champ since has added a solo fifth (2019), a T3 (2020) and a P2 (2021) with a scoring average of 65.83 in those 12 rounds. Top 15s in last two starts upon arrival.The 2016 breakthrough champ since has added a solo fifth (2019), a T3 (2020) and a P2 (2021) with a scoring average of 65.83 in those 12 rounds. Top 15s in last two starts upon arrival. 3 Russell HenleyThe Sedgefield redemption, at least he hopes it will be. Failed to close after leading outright after each of the first three rounds last year and finished T7. Ready to roll after a T10 in Detroit.The Sedgefield redemption, at least he hopes it will be. Failed to close after leading outright after each of the first three rounds last year and finished T7. Ready to roll after a T10 in Detroit. 2 Sungjae ImShrouded at the 3M Open was the fact that he checked up three strokes off the pace for a T2. Perfect in three starts at Sedgefield with a pair of top 10s and a scoring average of 66.42.Shrouded at the 3M Open was the fact that he checked up three strokes off the pace for a T2. Perfect in three starts at Sedgefield with a pair of top 10s and a scoring average of 66.42. 1 Billy HorschelHis Memorial win two months ago captured the essence of career-best form, but he’s without a top 20 since. He’s 5-for-5 at Sedgefield since 2016 with a solo second among four top-11s.His Memorial win two months ago captured the essence of career-best form, but he’s without a top 20 since. He’s 5-for-5 at Sedgefield since 2016 with a solo second among four top-11s.
Scott Stallings, Corey Conners and Justin Rose will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
For many, their unofficial Playoffs begins now. With no more opportunities after the Wyndham Championship to improve FedExCup ranking, this is the play-in game. As of Monday, everyone from James Hahn at 104th in the FedExCup through Michael Gligic at 132nd is committed to competing. Historically, only a small handful elevates into the top 125 in the finale. In fact, this happens every week, but the attention never is greater or more meaningful.
Sedgefield CC is as predictable as it gets. The stock par 70 that maxes at 7,131 yards is the same as it tested last year. The bermuda greens are prepped to reach 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. Although there are no curveballs, this is the first time the PGA TOUR has descended on putting surfaces with bermuda since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April, so it’s the kind of strain that will allow those most comfortable on it to salvage their season and qualify for the Playoffs.
Primary rough is at least 2½ inches high, but conditions favor continued growth all week. Customary in early August in these climes, warm and humid air won’t break, and the risk of rain and storms doesn’t reduce to zero. With wind having no impact, scoring again will be low. Last year’s clip of 68.878 hit the bull’s-eye in similar weather. Hitting greens and converting on as many chances as possible is the classic formula in a shootout, and it is again this week.
And while so much will be determined when the dust settles at Sedgefield, yet another bonus is in play. All top 10s at the Wyndham Championship will be eligible for entry into the Fortinet Championship on Sept. 15-18.
