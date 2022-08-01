Alex Smalley’s wild ride from Wyndham invite to TOUR card

His path to the TOUR became clearer after receiving a sponsor exemption into the Corales event in September 2020 and finishing T14. He’d play Monday qualifiers and keep writing letters to tournament directors in search of sponsor exemptions. If he kept playing well and amassing points, he might be able qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals and compete for a TOUR card.

“And so we went that route pretty aggressively for the rest of the fall and the good portion of the next rest of the year,” Smalley said.

Jay Overton – to whom Smalley says he also owes a huge debt of gratitude – came through with another invitation when the Corales Puntacana Championship was played again in March 2021. Again, Smalley did not disappoint, tying for 22nd to earn more points. By now, Brazil had taken notice.

He rarely gives out invitations four months in advance and he’d never invited a Sedgefield member to the Wyndham, in part because its vital position as the final event of the Regular Season makes each spot in the field extremely valuable.

“But this kid can play,” he said.

Smalley made another cut after Monday qualifying for the John Deere Classic (T47). When he teed it up at the Wyndham Championship, Smalley figured he needed a top-40 finish to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

That week in Greensboro started out inauspiciously, with Smalley three-putting two of his first three holes. He fought back to shoot 68, then fired a bogey-free 64 to easily make the cut. But he entered Sunday with no margin for error after shooting 2-over 72 in the third round.

That final round was up and down, but with four holes standing between him and the KFT Finals, Smalley delivered. He birdied the final four holes – all of them on putts of 15 feet or less – to finish T29 and elicit tears of joy from his family. Looking back, he estimates that even two birdies in his final four holes would’ve left him one point short of his goal.

“He wasn't intimidated by it at all,” Smalley’s mom Maria said. “I actually remind him of that a lot. I'm just like, okay, close it -- just like you did at the Wyndham.”

Of course, the performance at Wyndham wouldn’t have meant much if he didn’t take advantage of it. But a fourth-place finish at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship ensured his spot on the PGA TOUR this season.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Wyndham Championship, and Bobby Long and Mark Brazil, for giving me a chance to prove myself,” Smalley said. “I certainly wouldn't have my TOUR card right now if it wasn't for them.”

Brazil says Smalley’s successful quest last year is “one heck of a story. It’s guts and determination and he's a grinder. He's got a lot of grit to him.”

Smalley hides it under a gentle, soft-spoken demeanor, however. He’s thoughtful and smart, graduating Duke with an environmental science degree (and a 3.6 grade-point average to go along with his 71.3 scoring average). Although he was born in Rochester, New York, he moved to the Raleigh area when he was 2 and considers himself “100% North Carolinian.” His family, which includes a younger sister Katie who is studying to become a zookeeper, is close-knit, the kind that gathered at 8 p.m. each night to watch their favorite movies or TV shows together and still loves going to DisneyWorld.