How to Watch the John Deere Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Deere Run is once again the host venue for the John Deere Classic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the John Deere Classic begins Thursday from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
PLAYERS Championship winners Jason Day and Webb Simpson headline the field, while Lucas Glover will look to become the first player to successfully defend his title here since Steve Stricker a decade ago. Sponsor exemptions include Duke graduate Quinn Riley, new pro Chris Gotterup, and Patrick Flavin, who has Monday-qualified into five PGA TOUR events this seasone. Nine former Deere winners are in the field
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, Morgan Hoffmann
Featured Groups
Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Martin Laird
Kevin Streelman, Nick Watney, Mark Hensby
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 14 (par 4), No. 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Webb Simpson, Jason Day, Lanto Griffin (10th tee)
Featured Groups
Charles Howell III, Brandt Snedeker, Sahith Theegala
Lucas Glover, Dylan Frittelli, Zach Johnson
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 14 (par 4), No. 16 (par 3)
