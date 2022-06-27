-
Power Rankings: John Deere Classic
June 27, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time moments from the John Deere Classic
A year ago, the John Deere Classic celebrated its 50th anniversary. This week, it will crown its 50th official champion.
For an explanation, how TPC Deere Run sets up and other details concerning the annual stop in the Quad Cities, scroll past the ranking of golfers projected to contend.
POWER RANKINGS: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Adam SvenssonTop 25s in last two starts have lifted the Canuck to a comfortable 100th in the FedExCup. Consistently stronger putting have paid off his tee-to-green strength. T18 in only prior visit in 2019.Top 25s in last two starts have lifted the Canuck to a comfortable 100th in the FedExCup. Consistently stronger putting have paid off his tee-to-green strength. T18 in only prior visit in 2019. 14 Christiaan BezuidenhoutQuietly manufacturing a fruitful debut as a PGA TOUR member with seven top 25s among 14 paydays. In the same lane as Denny McCarthy off the tee and with his short game.Quietly manufacturing a fruitful debut as a PGA TOUR member with seven top 25s among 14 paydays. In the same lane as Denny McCarthy off the tee and with his short game. 13 Adam LongThe first three months of 2022 were unkind, but he’s back to his old tricks of the trade in turning cuts made into top 25s with four among his last five paydays, including the last two.The first three months of 2022 were unkind, but he’s back to his old tricks of the trade in turning cuts made into top 25s with four among his last five paydays, including the last two. 12 Nate LashleySince the Puerto Rico Open, the 39-year-old is 7-for-11 with six top 25s. That includes balanced action that yielded four sub-70s and a T25 at the Travelers. Second JDC start (T26, 2019).Since the Puerto Rico Open, the 39-year-old is 7-for-11 with six top 25s. That includes balanced action that yielded four sub-70s and a T25 at the Travelers. Second JDC start (T26, 2019). 11 John HuhUnlike most, the ball-striker isn’t sidetracked by poor putting for impactful performances. Three straight top 25s upon arrival, the first two at which where he gave away strokes on the greens.Unlike most, the ball-striker isn’t sidetracked by poor putting for impactful performances. Three straight top 25s upon arrival, the first two at which where he gave away strokes on the greens. 10 Maverick McNealyAlthough he’s scuffled recently, the 26-year-old gets some benefit of the doubt in the context of his class against the rest. He’s 42nd in the FedExCup and finished T18 here last year.Although he’s scuffled recently, the 26-year-old gets some benefit of the doubt in the context of his class against the rest. He’s 42nd in the FedExCup and finished T18 here last year. 9 Kevin StreelmanThe Chicagoland native is 5-for-9 with three top 10s and a scoring average of 68.68 in 28 rounds at TPC Deere Run. Fresh off a mini-slump-busting T25 at TPC River Highlands.The Chicagoland native is 5-for-9 with three top 10s and a scoring average of 68.68 in 28 rounds at TPC Deere Run. Fresh off a mini-slump-busting T25 at TPC River Highlands. 8 J.T. PostonNo top 60s in four previous chances but he’s fresh off a T2 at TPC River Highlands where he opened with 62. It’s his third top 10 in his last eight starts on the shoulders of terrific putting.No top 60s in four previous chances but he’s fresh off a T2 at TPC River Highlands where he opened with 62. It’s his third top 10 in his last eight starts on the shoulders of terrific putting. 7 Nick HardyFull steam ahead for the Illinois native who’s 2-for-2 at TPC Deere Run. Returned from an injured wrist to a P2 on the Korn Ferry Tour a month ago. T35-T14-T8 on the PGA TOUR since.Full steam ahead for the Illinois native who’s 2-for-2 at TPC Deere Run. Returned from an injured wrist to a P2 on the Korn Ferry Tour a month ago. T35-T14-T8 on the PGA TOUR since. 6 Scott StallingsStrides in with too much firepower to ignore. Spun a field-low 63 on Sunday at TPC River Highlands for what was a gritty T8. Since 2016 at TPC Deere Run, he’s 4-for-5 with three top 25s.Strides in with too much firepower to ignore. Spun a field-low 63 on Sunday at TPC River Highlands for what was a gritty T8. Since 2016 at TPC Deere Run, he’s 4-for-5 with three top 25s. 5 Denny McCarthyWhile not exclusive, he tends to get lost in shootouts where his approach game can slow him down. However, he’s been making noise all season, so his baseline is more elevated than most.While not exclusive, he tends to get lost in shootouts where his approach game can slow him down. However, he’s been making noise all season, so his baseline is more elevated than most. 4 Lucas GloverHe’s the defending champ but he had finished T10 in the previous edition (2019), which was a personal best at the time. Still attacking flags like always but will need the putter to deliver.He’s the defending champ but he had finished T10 in the previous edition (2019), which was a personal best at the time. Still attacking flags like always but will need the putter to deliver. 3 Sahith TheegalaWins aren’t guaranteed for anyone, regardless of pedigree, but his talent is unmistaken. With a T2 at the Travelers, the rookie is flourishing in pursuit of the Arnold Palmer Award.Wins aren’t guaranteed for anyone, regardless of pedigree, but his talent is unmistaken. With a T2 at the Travelers, the rookie is flourishing in pursuit of the Arnold Palmer Award. 2 Adam HadwinThis is his first return since opening his PGA TOUR career by going T18-T8 in 2015 and 2016 at TPC Deere Run. Took last week off after a T7 at the U.S. Open, his personal best in any major.This is his first return since opening his PGA TOUR career by going T18-T8 in 2015 and 2016 at TPC Deere Run. Took last week off after a T7 at the U.S. Open, his personal best in any major. 1 Webb SimpsonAltogether now … he’s close! Came within one round of finally putting four rounds together for the first time since returning from an injured neck, but a T13 at the Travelers is the best result.Altogether now … he’s close! Came within one round of finally putting four rounds together for the first time since returning from an injured neck, but a T13 at the Travelers is the best result.
Jason Day, Cameron Champ, Charles Howell III and former champion Zach Johnson will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
The inaugural John Deere Classic was contested in 1971. Then-future PGA TOUR commissioner Deane Beman prevailed by two strokes over Dow Finsterwald. It was a satellite event and contested concurrently with the Ryder Cup late that summer.
A year later, Beman defended his title for what was the second consecutive debut of sorts, because the 1972 staging was the first official edition of the tournament. Incidentally, although Illinois’ Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley (1975-1999) and TPC Deere Run in Silvis (2000-present) have carried the load since the nascent days, it was Crow Valley Country Club across the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa, that held the first four of what known simply as the Quad Cities Open (1971-1975).
TPC Deere Run is a par 71 that tips at 7,289 yards. Its 21 additional yards from how it routed since 2007 is due to a new tee on the par-4 first hole that now can reach 416 yards. But that’s not the only modification. In fact, a widescale renovation and strategic shifting of bunkers will generate the need for updated notes among those in the field of 156 who have played here before.
For most intents and purposes, the course hosts a shootout every year. Last year’s scoring average of 69.513 was the latest in a string of bull’s-eyes at TPC Deere Run. The field averages almost 13 greens in regulation per round, but the course further forgives in that it’s often among the easiest to avoid three-putting on bentgrass greens prepped for a standard 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. So, the primary challenge is keeping the pedal down while navigating potentially new landing areas off tees amid the introduction of newly positioned bunkers. The longest rough stands four inches.
The wild weather that the Midwest endured this spring slides aside in favor of a proper summertime heat wave this week. Thursday’s daytime high amid a sunny sky should eclipse 90 degrees. The threat of inclement weather will command attention on Friday and maybe again on Saturday before Sunday’s finale is held in similar conditions to the opening round, albeit in slightly cooler air.
