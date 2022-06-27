Monday qualifiers: John Deere Classic

Nathan Petronzio (62)



Hometown: Bee Cave, Texas

Alma mater: SMU

PGA TOUR starts: Debut



Notes: Had matching nines of 31 on Monday, making nine birdies, one eagle and one boey…Won 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship…2021 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year…Had 72.3 scoring average in his sophomore season at SMU…Ranked 215th in world amateur golf ranking

Preston Stanley (65)



Age: 29

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Alma mater: Houston Baptist

PGA TOUR starts: Debut



Notes: Made eight birdies and a single bogey, at the par-5 18th, on Monday…Finished T36 in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, at last year’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS…Missed the cut in two career PGA TOUR Canada starts…Former All-Southland Conference honoree…His wife Caitlyn won the 2020 and 2021 Greater Houston Women’s City Amateur. The two met in junior golf and both played at Houston Baptist…Named the 2011 Texas Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year.

Chris Naegel (66)



Age: 39

Hometown: Wildwood, Missouri

Alma mater: Missouri Baptist/Mississippi

PGA TOUR starts: 5

Cuts made: 3

Best PGA TOUR finish: T50, 2015 John Deere Classic



Notes: Will be making his third appearance in the John Deere Classic, finishing T50 in 2015 and missing the cut in 2013…Played the U.S. Open in both 2018 and 2022, finishing T56 both times…Has four top-10s in 73 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the 2019 WinCo Foods Portland Open.