Patrick Flavin's Cinderella run returns home for John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — And now for something completely different …

Patrick Flavin got paid to play on a Monday.

Flavin is this year’s edition of the Monday maven, the player without status who earns his way into multiple events via open qualifying. After failing to advance out of the second stage of last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, Flavin took to the road to compile a schedule. He’s Monday qualified for five TOUR events this season – highlighted by top-25s in Bermuda and Puerto Rico – but is playing this week’s John Deere Classic in his home state on a sponsor exemption.

As such, he was among 28 professionals who played alongside invited guests in the John Deere Classic Monday Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run.

“Definitely a step up from the Monday qualifiers,” Flavin said of the low-key outing that even came with a small stipend for participating pros.

This week’s entire John Deere Classic experience could constitute a big step in Flavin’s fledgling career. Having grown up in suburban Chicago, the former two-time Miami (Ohio) University Athlete of the Year will be making his first TOUR start in his native Illinois, looking to complete a grueling yearlong effort to play his way into the Korn Ferry TOUR Finals later this fall.

Or more.

“Playing for the Korn Ferry Finals, that’s the first threshold,” said Flavin, 26. “But I think I can attain more than that. The goal for me is to contend this week. The goal is to finish in the top 10 and get to the next week. Actually, my goal is to play in (The Open Championship).”

Yes. The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Flavin is thinking big. A top-10 finish will earn entry to next week’s Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. The Deere’s three highest finishers not already exempt into the upcoming Open Championship also earn a spot in the field at historic St. Andrews, as long as they also finish in the top 10 of the Deere’s leaderboard. A spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals – the three-event series where he can compete for one of 25 PGA TOUR cards – is available if he can earn enough non-member FedExCup points that are equal to or surpass No. 200 in the FedExCup standings.

Flavin currently has 76 points, which would rank him 199th in the FedExCup.