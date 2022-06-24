-
Inside the Field: John Deere Classic
June 24, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the John Deere Classic field list as of Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Webb Simpson
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Dylan Frittelli
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Charles Howell III
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Adam Long
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Luke Gannon
Shawn Stefani
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Steve Stricker
Boo Weekley
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Patrick Flavin
Christopher Gotterup
Quinn Riley
PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
Omar Uresti
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Sean McCarty
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Scott Piercy
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
William McGirt
Jonas Blixt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Davis Riley
Kurt Kitayama
Sahith Theegala
Alex Smalley
David Lipsky
Patrick Rodgers
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brandon Wu
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Lee Hodges
Hayden Buckley
Matthias Schwab
Vince Whaley
Max McGreevy
Adam Svensson
John Huh
Greyson Sigg
Trey Mullinax
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Novak
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Kelly Kraft
Michael Gligic
Callum Tarren
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Nick Hardy
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Drewitt
Chris Stroud
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Satoshi Kodaira
Ryan Armour
Chase Seiffert
Cameron Percy
Vaughn Taylor
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Bo Van Pelt
Ryan Moore
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Martin
Kevin Chappell
Sean O'Hair
Tommy Gainey
Wesley Bryan
Robert Garrigus
Seung-Yul Noh
Aaron Baddeley
Grayson Murray
David Lingmerth
Scott Brown
Jason Dufner
Mark Hensby
Greg Chalmers
Ricky Barnes
David Hearn
D.A. Points
Johnson Wagner
D.J. Trahan
Sangmoon Bae
Fabián Gómez
Ben Crane
John Senden
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
