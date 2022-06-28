-
-
Expert Picks: John Deere Classic
-
June 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2022
- Chesson Hadley is coming off a final-round 64 at the Travelers Championship. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's John Deere Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
EXPERT PICKS: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 21
5,551
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 178
5,206
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 224
5,140
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 364
5,021
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 838
4,639
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 2,110
2,640
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 8
640
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 308
524
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,142 424 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,327
406
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,347
404
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 2,839
49
-
-