How to Watch the U.S. Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
June 18, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Country Club has provided a stern test for the 122nd U.S. Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the U.S. Open takes place Saturday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Collin Morikawa matched the low score of the championship with a 4-under 66 for a share of the 36-hole lead with Joel Dahmen and a shot at a third straight year winning a major.
Click here for tee times and the leaderboard.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 24 at the Travelers Championship.
Television: Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Peacock), 12 p.m.-8 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. (Peacock), 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA), 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC),
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio)
Digital Bonus: Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups).
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
