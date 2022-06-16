Rory McIlroy's Stealth back in the bag at Brookline

This is far from the usual ‘old versus new’ dilemma, though. McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open Champion, switches between the options because he uses them for different purposes, and they fly different distances. Based on course setup and his plan of attack come competition time on Thursday each week, he must choose between the two options, since there’s only room for one in his 14-club setup. He travels with both clubs to keep his options open.

“The Stealth, I carry 285 to 290. It’s a little weaker, a little spinnier, sort of more just to get it in play,” McIlroy told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday. “The SIM is a little hotter, a little lower spin, sort of get it out there a little more. … (The Stealth is) a little more workable. A little more spin. A little more in control. That SIM 3-wood I spin it at like 2,600-2,700 rpm. It’s like a mini driver.”

McIlroy first switched into a new TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3-wood at THE PLAYERS Championship, according to TaylorMade, then he switched back into the older TaylorMade SIM for the Valero Texas Open and the Masters. With some time off in between the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy conducted testing at home between the Stealth Plus (175cc size), Stealth (190cc) and SIM 3-wood models. Based on that testing session, McIlroy concluded that he preferred the higher spin rates of the larger-sized Stealth model versus the Stealth Plus he used initially.

Since that testing session at home, McIlroy has used the Stealth model as his higher spinning 3-wood option, and the SIM as his lower spinning option. After using the Stealth 3-wood at the Wells Fargo Championship, he continued using the Stealth at the PGA Championship, and then he switched back into the SIM for the Memorial Tournament and the RBC Canadian Open. At this week’s U.S. Open, McIlroy has returned to the Stealth 3-wood.