  • Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns contending again at U.S. Open

    Good friends each shot 67 at The Country Club to climb leaderboard

  • World number one Scottie Scheffler posted a three-under 67 on Friday to join the leaderboard at Brookline. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)World number one Scottie Scheffler posted a three-under 67 on Friday to join the leaderboard at Brookline. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)