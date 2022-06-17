Joel Dahmen is the accidental U.S. Open co-leader

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Joel Dahmen understands the archetype of a professional golfer. Head down. One shot at a time. Stick to the process. Keep outsiders at arm’s length to maintain optimal focus.

But that’s just not Dahmen, no matter how much success he has on the PGA TOUR. He’s normal. Relatable. He’s been through too much to act otherwise. His mom died of cancer when he was in high school. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in his early 20s, undergoing surgery and chemotherapy; he’s now cancer-free. He lost his scholarship at the University of Washington after admittedly “partying his way out of school.” He had setbacks at Q-School and struggled with motivation.

Spurred on by encouragement from family and friends, though, Dahmen’s last decade has brought a consistent upward arc. He gained PGA TOUR Canada status in 2014, and he won the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour status. He earned his first TOUR card in 2016. He won his first TOUR title at last year’s Corales Puntacana Championship.

Over the last two days, Dahmen has carded rounds of 67-68 at the U.S. Open, and he’s headed to the weekend at 5 under par, tied for the lead with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa. Major champions Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are among a group of five players one stroke back; world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is just two off the pace. Those guys are the best of the best.

Dahmen is just a regular guy, and proudly so. He once told a reporter that he would never win a major. And while his results midway through the U.S. Open, his ninth career major appearance, suggest that he could be mistaken, he’s kept his sense of humor.

“We don’t tee off until 3:45 (p.m. ET Saturday),” Dahmen said. “I typically have to be home at 5:00 for dinner.”

Dahmen said that at times during Friday’s second round at Brookline, he found himself trying to “almost be a pro golfer … those big guys just keep their head down and keep going.” He caught himself, knowing the potential pitfalls of trying to be someone he’s not. He went back to his instincts, which meant waving to fans and being fully present in his environment.

The 34-year-old Washington native has gained a cult following by being an open book alongside his trusty caddie Geno Bonnalie, a partnership that dates back to the Korn Ferry Tour. Fans delight in Dahmen’s unfussy, everyman humanity.

There was the time he sported a Waffle House hat during a competitive Korn Ferry Tour round in Nashville. There was the time he removed his shirt after saving par on the famed 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open, as did playing partner Harry Higgs, much to the crowd’s delight. There was the time he encouraged Bonnalie to take the One Chip Challenge – eating a chip made with what is regarded as the hottest pepper in the world – during a practice round at THE PLAYERS Championship. The crowd ate it up.

After Thursday’s opening round here, Dahmen said he would need to curb his instincts at a Ben Rector concert in downtown Boston.

“It will be difficult to go to that one and not have 100 beers like we typically do at concerts,” he said.

Whatever he did, it certainly didn’t hurt him Friday. Dahmen made four birdies and two bogeys for a 68. No one has played The Country Club better. And he’s done it his way, remaining true to himself into his sixth TOUR season.