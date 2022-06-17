Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith, and Cameron Young among big names to miss cut at U.S. Open

Young followed the ace with birdies on the seventh and eighth holes leaving him just one shot outside the cut line with one to play.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old his approach from 154-yards on the ninth came up short of the green and he was unable to hole out, settling for a second straight 2-over 72 and 4-over total, not enough to make the cut.

“It's hard to sit here and be that pleased that I made a hole-in-one when I missed the cut,” he lamented before giving a wry smile when he was asked about his failed high-five celebration with his caddie, whom he refused to blame.

“I think that was a team effort on that miss,” he smirked. “I'm sure that will be on some social media telling us how unathletic golfers are, but so be it.”

Young wasn’t alone in having a tough time at the office. Viktor Hovland might be suffering whiplash after a dramatic collapse at The Country Club.

Hovland, who shot 70 on Thursday, was in the top 10 of the leaderboard after two early birdies but the Norwegian star was left in near disbelief after making nine bogeys in his last 11 holes to shoot 77.

Beginning on the 10th tee, the former U.S. Amateur champion birdied the 12th and 13th holes to jump to 2 under par for the championship. He was still tied for sixth as he strolled to the 17th tee.

At that point, the USGA’s prediction model gave Hovland a 99.5% chance to make the cut. Even after the 24-year-old bogeyed both the 17th and 18th holes, he was still given a 97% chance.

Hovland made seven bogeys on his back nine, however, to miss the cut of the top 60 and ties that fell at 3-over.

Other big names who fell outside that line included Tony Finau (73-72), PLAYERS champion Cameron Smith (72-74), 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen (77-69), PGA Championship near winner Mito Pereira (70-74), Sergio Garcia (74-70), Sungjae Im (72-72), Tommy Fleetwood (72-75), former U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson (70-74), former Open champion Shane Lowry (72-72), top-ranked amateur Keita Nakajima (73-75) and Phil Mickelson (78-73).