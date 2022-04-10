-
-
How to watch the Masters, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
April 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Augusta National is the only course that hosts a major on an annual basis. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The final round of the Masters begins Sunday from Augusta National Golf Club to decide the year's first major championship.
The two hottest players in the game make up the final pairing with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leading PLAYERS champion Cameron Smith by three shots. Sungjae Im sits at 4 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Click here for full coverage on Masters.com
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92) (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Stream: On the Range, Holes 4-6, Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner, and Holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream for views in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National Golf Club, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume at next week’s RBC Heritage.
