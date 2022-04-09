Scottie Scheffler’s lead shrinks at Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. – You look at the scoreboard, the golfers, and back again.

You do the math, run the scenarios, and wonder if there’s any way Scottie Scheffler won’t win the 86th Masters Tournament. And then along comes Cameron Smith, whose third-round 68 was the lowest round of the day by two and cut the deficit to just three shots behind Scheffler (71) going into Sunday.

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Tiger struggles with putter en route to 78

“I've always been quite good at not giving up,” Smith said after his first individual PGA TOUR victory in a playoff over Brendan Steele at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The deficit Smith overcame that day? Three shots.

No player would admit it, but Smith is the last guy a leader would want to see in the rearview mirror right now. When he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, his 34-under total was the lowest 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history. (He also held off then-world No. 1 Jon Rahm.) He made 10 final-round birdies to win THE PLAYERS Championship last month.

The attribute that best describes Smith: grit. He made eight birdies here Thursday; has finished in the top 10 in three of his five Masters starts, including a T2 in 2020; and took down Justin Thomas in Presidents Cup singles in 2019 after falling 3 down through five holes.

“He is a danger man,” said CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo, who in 1996 overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Masters over a faltering Greg Norman.

Scheffler, meanwhile, had held steady before bogeys on three of his last five holes Saturday.

“Yeah, should be a great fight tomorrow,” he said. “Obviously, Cam is a tremendous player, and he's got a fantastic short game, and he's coming off a huge win at THE PLAYERS.”