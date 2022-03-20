-
How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
March 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, is the host venue again. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Valspar Championship takes place Sunday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.
Davis Riley surged up the leaderboard with a 62 on Saturday to hold a two-shot edge over 36-hole leader Matthew NeSmith. Justin Thomas and defending champion Sam Burns sit at 15 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer
Featured Groups
Collin Morikawa, Michael Thompson
Webb Simpson, Blake Kennedy
Featured Holes
No. 4 (par-3), No. 8 (par-3), No. 15 (par-3), No. 17 (par 3)
