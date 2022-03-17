  • NEWS

    Jason Day building back golf-life balance after mother's passing

  • Jason Day carded an opening-round, 1-under 70 on Thursday at the Valspar Championship outside Tampa. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)Jason Day carded an opening-round, 1-under 70 on Thursday at the Valspar Championship outside Tampa. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)