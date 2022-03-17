Jason Day building back golf-life balance after mother's passing

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Jason Day still is struggling to cope with the loss of his mother, Dening, who died two weeks ago after a five-year battle with lung cancer. He knows he will struggle to process such a great loss for a long time.

Getting back to what he does, competing inside the ropes with his second family on the PGA TOUR – as he is doing this week at the Valspar Championship – gives him some peace and returns him to some normalcy in his life.

“I’m OK. I’m doing all right,” an emotional Day said through tears early Thursday afternoon after his opening round of 1-under 70 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. “I’ll tell you what, if I was at home, I’d probably struggle even more. It’s nice to be out here with everyone, and I’ve had a lot of love from the guys.

“Yeah ...”

His voice trailed off. His mother, Adenal “Dening” Day, was 65 when she died March 2, surrounded by her family. She was given a year to live in 2017 and made it five. She was a hard-working mother who provided for Jason and his siblings back in Australia after her husband, their father, Alvyn, died of stomach cancer when Jason was only 12. Jason first told the world about his mother’s cancer diagnosis at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, almost five years ago. He conducted a tear-filled news conference, said he could not focus on golf, and withdrew.

On Instagram after his mother’s death, Day posted a beautiful picture of Dening with their family in Ohio and wrote, “She fought so hard until the very last breath. I am forever indebted to her for the sacrifices she made for me to be successful, and for the person she helped me to become. We will miss her so much."