Sam Burns attempts first TOUR title defense at Valspar Championship

Burns has shown an uptick in his game following three missed cuts at the end of the West Coast Swing. He tied for ninth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and shared the 36-hole lead at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ran out of steam and eventually tied for 26th. He has risen to No. 17 on the Official World Ranking, yet one more twentysomething pushing his way toward the top of the world’s pecking order, looking to bust into the top 10 – maybe higher – soon.

Becoming No. 1? It’s something Burns does think about.

“Obviously, I think it's a goal, but I think it's kind of something that I have a lot of other goals set in place before that,” Burns said. “I think it's kind of a byproduct of a lot of other things, and so (I’m) really just trying to focus on the smaller details, preparation, and trying to improve my game in certain ways.”

For the first time last week, the top five spots in the OWGR were occupied by players in their 20s (that lasts until Thursday, when No. 4 Patrick Cantlay turns 30). Justin Thomas, a former No. 1 now ranked eighth, believes the young players are pushing one another to achieve greater heights, and that’s good for the game. Despite THE PLAYERS finish spilling into Monday, five of the world’s top 10 are competing this week outside Tampa. Seven of the top 10 from Monday’s latest OWGR were players in their 20s.

“Having Patrick Cantlay do what he did last year pushes me to become better,” Thomas said, “and having Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland play as good as they are, and be in contention in all the majors and win the biggest golf tournaments, I mean, yeah, selfishly, the jealous side of me wants that to be me.”

Thomas has played competitive rounds and practice rounds with Burns and has watched on television when Burns has played his way into contention. He is sold on Burns’ well-rounded talents, and he admires the way the LSU product rolls the rock. Burns had some quality chances at winning before breaking through at Innisbrook Resort, but figured out he doesn’t have to change anything, or be perfect, to be the last man standing on Sunday.

“I love his putting stroke. He looks so natural and so comfortable and athletic over the ball, but also relaxed,” Thomas said. “And I like his ball flight. He likes to fade the ball like I do. I was very impressed when I played with him. I think he came out with a ‘no fear’ kind of thing, and expected a lot of himself, and probably felt like he could prove some people wrong, and he's clearly done that.”